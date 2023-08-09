Home » Sudden River Surge in Ya’an, Sichuan Washes Away Several People
Many people were washed away in Ya’an, Sichuan on August 9 when a sudden river surge occurred at an Internet celebrity check-in point called Yulinba in Yucheng District. At the time, over 10 individuals were taking pictures and checking in when the river unexpectedly swelled. According to reports from relevant departments, some people were carried away by the strong current. Search and rescue operations are currently underway to locate and save those affected.

This incident comes after the Ya’an Water Conservancy Bureau and the Ya’an Meteorological Bureau issued a yellow warning for mountain torrent disaster meteorological risk on August 8 at 17:20. The warning was intended to alert the public to potential hazards caused by heavy rainfall in the region.

Authorities are now focusing on the search and rescue efforts to locate the individuals who were swept away by the sudden river surge. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of being vigilant and cautious when visiting natural landmarks, especially during periods of inclement weather.

Updates on the search and rescue progress will be provided as more information becomes available.

