Buckingham Palace updated the Royal Family’s website. Instead of “Master Archie” and “Miss Lilibet”, as they were called until yesterday, Harry’s children can now call themselves prince or princess.

What sounds like a formality was a stumbling block for her mother Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in her dispute with the Windsors. In the infamous 2021 interview Meghan had with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, she complained that her firstborn had not been given the title of prince. The Duchess suggested that it had to do with “how dark his skin color could be”.

But no “racism”?

This raised the charge of racism. The relationship between the ducal couple of Sussex and their relatives in England cooled off dramatically.

The reason for Archie’s lack of a title was different. According to the rules laid down by King George in 1917, this title belongs to the monarch’s grandchildren – but only to the eldest great-grandson. At the time of the interview, Archie was just too far down the line of succession. That changed when Charles became king after the death of his mother Elizabeth.

