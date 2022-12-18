Home News Suem, ski mountaineer taken ill in Val di Zoldo
News

Suem, ski mountaineer taken ill in Val di Zoldo

by admin
Suem, ski mountaineer taken ill in Val di Zoldo

Busy morning on Belluno mountainsi that of today, December 18th.

The ski resorts have a lot of tourists who have arrived either during the day or even at the weekend to ski given the snowfalls of these days.

And so a few minutes before 10 today the central of Suem was activated for a ski mountaineer who suffered a suspected leg injury while skiing on the Cadin della Neve, in the Cadini di Measure. Having identified the place of the accident, the Trento helicopter recovered the 37-year-old from Auronzo and transported him to the Cortina hospital.

Subsequently, the Trentino air ambulance flew in Val di Zoldo, following the alert, around 11.25, for a ski mountaineer taken ill in the area of ​​path 584 between Casera della Grava and Spiz Zuel. The 55-year-old from Belluno was then accompanied to the Agordo hospital for evaluation of the case.

See also  Why does a successful film become a TV series today? - Francesco Alò

You may also like

Defends her dog from the attack of a...

Santa Clauses arrive in Udine on vespas

Tajani: «Exports are the key to reducing debt»

He falls in the town hall in Valprato,...

Cash and jewels: the thieves ransack the cottage...

Lerici, the Eco del Mare dribbles the taxman:...

Wolves, seventeen packs in the Alps. The expert:...

Cortina, Europa hotel and VIP club to the...

The first wave of the epidemic in Zhejiang...

Pope Francis: «I have already signed my resignation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy