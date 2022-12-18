Busy morning on Belluno mountainsi that of today, December 18th.

The ski resorts have a lot of tourists who have arrived either during the day or even at the weekend to ski given the snowfalls of these days.

And so a few minutes before 10 today the central of Suem was activated for a ski mountaineer who suffered a suspected leg injury while skiing on the Cadin della Neve, in the Cadini di Measure. Having identified the place of the accident, the Trento helicopter recovered the 37-year-old from Auronzo and transported him to the Cortina hospital.

Subsequently, the Trentino air ambulance flew in Val di Zoldo, following the alert, around 11.25, for a ski mountaineer taken ill in the area of ​​path 584 between Casera della Grava and Spiz Zuel. The 55-year-old from Belluno was then accompanied to the Agordo hospital for evaluation of the case.