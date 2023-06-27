Home » ‘Suffocating’ situation at Santa Marta airport
‘Suffocating’ situation at Santa Marta airport

Once again, the Simòn Bolívar airport in the city of Santa Marta is the target of criticism, especially on social networks, after the publication of a video showing the suffocation and high temperatures that users must endure in the departure lounge from the air terminal.

Despite the call for attention from the District Ombudsman of Santa Marta, Everything seems to indicate that the problems in the air conditioning system of the Simòn Bolívar airport persist.

“This is an oven, no one can be without taking a breath, we are all drowning, people do not stop sweating. The truth is an image for your country, a lousy one,” said the woman who recorded the video inside the departure lounge of the Santa Marta airport.

