China News Service, Beijing, July 22 (Reporter Xing Liyu) Suggestions for talents and help for the new era. On the 19th, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference held a special consultation meeting on “deeply implementing the strategy of strengthening the country with talents in the new era” in Beijing.

Nearly 80 members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference attended the meeting, 30 members and experts spoke at the meeting, and more than 370 members expressed their opinions through the member performance platform and the reading intelligent platform, and gave advice on key and difficult issues in talent work in recent years.

“Talent is the key to dealing with the unprecedented changes in a century. What we need to do is to create a big environment, create countless small stages, and unleash the great creativity of talents.” Member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Peking University Nanoscience and Technology Research Center Liu Zhongfan, the director and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, suggested that the talent evaluation should be effectively improved. Boldly delegate power, fully empower, and give talents maximum space for development.

“A relaxed, free, fair and just innovation environment should be created, so that the creativity of millions of individual talents can converge into a torrent to promote national rejuvenation.” Liu Zhongfan proposed.

Wang Jingqing, deputy director of the Education, Science, Health and Sports Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, former vice president of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and deputy secretary of the party group, believes that in the new era, new journey and new mission, we must adhere to the strategic position of talents leading development. Achieving the goal of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, and promoting low-carbon green development, requires science and technology to lead and talents to lead.

He suggested that around the new requirements of low-carbon green development in science and technology, the role of existing scientific and technological talents should be brought into play to provide scientific and technological support for low-carbon green development. At the same time, taking a long-term perspective, set up corresponding disciplines and majors in colleges and universities, cultivate “double carbon” talents, and continuously provide talent guarantees.

The deep integration of the new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation has brought new challenges to the training of engineering and scientific and technological talents in my country. Qian Feng, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, former vice president of East China University of Science and Technology, and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, suggested to explore a diversified and compound engineering technology talent training model. Explore the “engineering + artificial intelligence, engineering + medicine” dual degree, major and minor, and other diversified talent training models, and form a new engineering and technology talent training system. Cultivate multi-disciplinary talents. Integrate new knowledge, new technologies, and new formats into the engineering and technology talent training program.

Cai Xiaohong, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, vice chairman of the Gansu Non-Party Intellectuals Association, and researcher of the Institute of Modern Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, focuses on the work of talents in the west. She suggested that a group of platforms such as cutting-edge science centers, key laboratories, engineering research centers, academic innovation and talent introduction bases, and strategic emerging industry bases that reflect regional advantages and characteristics should be deployed in the western region, and major projects and platforms should be used to gather outstanding talents. Support the innovation and transformation of achievements in the western region, and encourage and guide outstanding talents to flow to the western region.

Shang Yong, deputy director of the Education, Science, Health and Sports Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and former secretary of the Party Group of the China Association for Science and Technology, proposed to adopt the special zone model to speed up the pilot program of comprehensive reform of talent development. In Beijing, Shanghai, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the central cities, select a group of first-class disciplines with international influence, deepen the comprehensive reform of talent development such as the integration of science and education, and establish the “four mechanisms” to give greater reforms to explore autonomy.

Read more