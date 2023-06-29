Suggestive? Carolina Cruz showed off her new tattoo

Carolina Cruz She is by all accounts one of the most influential Colombian presenters and models in the world of television to which she has belonged for several decades after she represented her department Valle del Cauca in the most important beauty pageant in the country where she was at about to become Miss Colombia.

Recently the presenter of the morning Snail Television announced that she had made the decision to get a new tattoo that she had discussed with one of her work colleagues who, according to her, had “copied” her tattoo idea.

“I have a gossip for you. I have a partner from ‘Día a Día’, a fellow man who wants to do everything I do”began by saying the famous on her Instagram account where she is followed by more than 7.4 million people.

In this way I continue by saying that these days they were talking about a tattoo that she wanted to get and that it turned out to be supposedly the same as the one that her colleague wanted to get.

“It turns out that these days I wanted a tattoo and he said I want to do it too and I told him “but why if it is my tattoo, if I chose it? and he told me, “no, I want to do it too”… so it was a competition, I came running to get a tattoo because the first one hits, hits twice, right? Who do you think it is? make your wish come true.

What is Carolina Cruz’s new tattoo?

La valluna came to the facilities of the ‘Home Bogotá’ studio to use her skin as a canvas and tattoo a message that left many thinking.

The phrase that the presenter chose on this occasion was ‘Everything happens’in a very discreet design located between her neckline, which for many was suggestive, not only because of the message but also because of the place she had selected.

This new tattoo has aroused many reactions among the followers of the valley who wonder if all the crisis and bad days that he had faced for the health of his youngest son Salvador, and his separation with Lincoln Palomeque had come to an end.

Likewise, many questioned whether the tattoo was a kind of hint for the actor who is also the father of Matías and Salvador, because just a few weeks ago, Carolina Cruz admitted that she had given herself a new chance in love with a pilot much younger than her.

