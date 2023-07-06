Suicide attack in North Waziristan, three security personnel were killed

Three army personnel were killed and three civilians were seriously injured in a suicide attack in North Waziristan’s Miran Shah district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army said on Wednesday.

The ISPR statement said that 41-year-old Naib Subedar Sahib Khan of Mianwali, 40-year-old Naik Mohammad Ibrahim from Dera Ismail Khan and 24-year-old Sepoy Jahangir Khan of Mardan were among those killed in the suicide attack. Included.

The statement said that the target of the suicide attack was the checkpoint of the security forces.

However, the officers on duty on the basis of suspicion caught the attacker in time and saved them from a major disaster.

ISPR further said that ‘Pakistan’s security forces are committed to end the scourge of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men strengthen our resolve.’

The incident came less than a week after security forces killed six terrorists in separate operations in Tank and North Waziristan districts.

Earlier, a terrorist commander was among three people killed in an intelligence-led operation in Bajaur district on June 27.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has expressed grief over the death of security personnel in the attack.

According to the statement issued by the Prime Minister House, Shahbaz Sharif also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident.

According to the statement, the prime minister said: “The nation of Pakistan will never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs.”

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan condemned the attack and called it a big tragedy.

He said that the security forces prevented the major disaster by sacrificing their lives.

He vowed that the war against terrorism will continue till the end of the terrorists.

