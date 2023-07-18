Suicide attack on security forces vehicle in Peshawar, eight injured

According to Peshawar Police, eight security personnel have been injured in a suicide attack on a vehicle of security forces in Hayatabad, a posh area of ​​Peshawar.

Superintendent of Police Cantt Waqas Rafiq confirmed to Independent Urdu that the blast was a suicide attack in which a Frontier Corps vehicle has been targeted in Hayatabad Phase 6.

Rescue 1122 spokesman Bilal Ahmed Faizi told Independent Urdu that eight people have been shifted to a nearby hospital as a result of an explosion near a security forces vehicle.

A vehicle of the security forces was targeted on the road in front of an international fast food in Phase 6, completely destroying the vehicle.

Bilal Faizi, the spokesman of Rescue 1122, said that the injured have suffered minor injuries and it seems that the security forces personnel were standing on the side of the vehicle for some work when the suicide blast occurred.

He said, ‘As a result of the explosion, the vehicle has been completely destroyed and the condition of the injured is now out of danger.’

A colleague just narrowly escaped a huge blast on FC near Mr COD Hayatabad. Shared these photos. Hope everyone’s safe pic.twitter.com/Pr90bC4exj – Dr Yasar Yousafzai (@Yasaryousafzai) July 18, 2023

So far, the police have not revealed which vehicle was used in the suicide attack. It is still not clear whether one or two vehicles of the security forces were targeted.

According to SP Cantt Waqas Rafiq, the suicide bomber collided the vehicle with FC’s vehicle.

Hayatabad is a posh area of ​​Peshawar which consists of seven phases. Earlier, there was a suicide blast in Imambargah in Phase 5 of Hayatabad in February 2015, as a result of which 21 people lost their lives.

The suicide blast in Posh area of ​​Peshawar has spread panic in the area as Hayatabad is considered to be a bit better in terms of law and order in Peshawar.

PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned the suicide attack on Rangers’ vehicle in Peshawar. He said in a statement that terrorists and terrorist planners cannot escape from the grip of the law. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the suicide attack.

