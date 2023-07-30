Suicide blast in workers convention is very sad: Nawaz Sharif

Monday, July 31, 2023, 2:35 am

Lahore (Ummat News) Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s reaction to the suicide blast at the JUI workers’ convention has come out.

In his statement on the social networking website Twitter, the leader of Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif has said that the explosion in the workers convention of Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) in Bajaur is condemnable and very sad.

Mian Nawaz Sharif has further said that the heart is deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives, I pray to Allah Almighty to give patience to all the bereaved and full recovery to the injured as soon as possible.

The leader of Muslim League (N) Nawaz Sharif has said in his tweet that he expresses his condolences to his brother JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the workers and share their grief equally.

See also

The attack on the workers’ convention of Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam (F) in Khar is not to be condemned, Shahbaz Sharif said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

