Suicide case was registered in Aguazul, the victim is a 22-year-old girl

On the morning of this Tuesday, a new case of suicide was registered in Aguazul, the event occurred in a house in the San Juanito neighborhood.

The victim is a 22-year-old girl identified as Heilyn Johana Anave Sicuamias, a native of Tame, who was found hanging by her neck.

The young woman was a SENA apprentice, she liked women’s soccer and was recognized for her achievements in various student activities; she had participated in the university games, where she, together with her team, achieved a gold medal in the aforementioned sports discipline.

From SENA Regional Casanare, its Director Johana Medina regretted the sensitive death of the apprentice who was taking credits to be a road control technician and sent condolences to her family.

The causes that led her to make the fatal decision are unknown.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

