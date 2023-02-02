Home News Suicide case was registered in Monterrey, the victim is an older adult
Suicide case was registered in Monterrey, the victim is an older adult

Suicide case was registered in Monterrey, the victim is an older adult

Judicial authorities carried out the technical inspection of the corpse of a 75-year-old man who took his own life in his home located in the village of El Guafal, municipality of Monterrey.

The man was identified as Avelino Martínez Doncel, who was found lifeless by the neighbors, who, surprised by his prolonged absence, found the sad scene after noon on February 1 and immediately notified the authorities.

It turned out that Martínez Doncel, of humble origins, who was dedicated to the artisan production of fishing elements and did farm work to guarantee his livelihood, was ill and faced financial difficulties.

Health authorities reiterated that monitoring the elderly is key to avoiding cases of depression that can lead them to make decisions that threaten their lives.

