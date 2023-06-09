SUICIDE FORBIDDEN!!! « CDE News

INTERNATIONAL (Editorial) The level of heteronomy that governs North Korea is so extreme that it reaches the point where the people of this country have completely lost control over their lives to such an extent that yesterday a statement was issued where the president , dictator, supreme leader forbids suicide. I mean, what?? If your life is so horrible or you’re so depressed, it’s forbidden to kill yourself, that’s not even the solution, but does it matter? These people are so brainwashed that matters such as honor and loyalty are very important, something that in the West is something in extinction, especially in South America where values ​​are increasingly distant and credibility no longer exists. in people. In short, the act of taking one’s own life was declared a “betrayal of socialism” with this they seek to reduce this fact that has had a significant increase in recent months

President Kim Jong-un approved this law, qualifying the act of taking his own life as an act of “betrayal of socialism.” The increase in the suicide rate in this country led to this new measure, which was imposed by the president, Kim Jong-un.

The North Korean regime led by Kim Jong-un passed a law banning suicide, calling it an act of “betrayal of socialism.” The new law was secretly discussed and issued during an emergency government meeting in the city of Chongjin.

An attendee at the meeting assured Radio Free Asia (RFA) that they will take preventive measures and those who fail to do so will face punishment. “Responsible officials will be collectively held accountable, as suicide is considered a social defiance and an act of treason,” commented one of the meeting attendees.

According to the National Intelligence Service, North Korea experienced a 40% increase in the suicide rate over 2022, according to the statistics, putting them in sixth place in the world rankings.

The people of Pyongyang are increasingly stripped of their autonomy and control over their lives.

