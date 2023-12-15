Suicide prevention counseling number ‘109’ integrated… Preventive education begins in earnest

Ministry of Health and Welfare and Korea Life Respect Hope Foundation to innovate mental health policy starting next year

Duri Lee, Director of the Suicide Prevention Policy Division of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, is giving a presentation at the 'Suicide Prevention Policy Press Conference' held at the Korea Press Center in Jung-gu, Seoul on the 15th.

The government will strengthen suicide prevention policies starting next year. The previously dispersed counseling numbers will be integrated into 109, and mandatory suicide prevention education will be implemented in earnest.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Hope for Life Foundation held a ‘Suicide Prevention Policy Press Conference’ at the Korea Press Center in Jung-gu, Seoul on the morning of the 15th and explained the mental health policy that will be implemented starting next year.

Suicide prevention counseling number 1393, mental health counseling number 1577-0199, and youth counseling number 1388, which are currently in operation, will be merged into number 109. The Ministry of Health and Welfare decided that a number that was easy to memorize and could be quickly recalled in an emergency situation was needed, so it prepared an integrated number.

Accordingly, from January next year, number 1393 will disappear and be replaced with 109. 1577-0199 and 1388 will continue to provide mental health counseling services.

The suicide prevention counseling center plans to hire 20 additional counselors from the existing 80, bringing the total number to 100. Separately, the Korea Life Respect Hope Foundation is temporarily operating a telephone counseling volunteer center. This is to respond to the increase in demand for consultation due to number integration.

Suicide prevention education will be implemented in earnest from July next year. About 1,600 people from approximately 90,000 institutions nationwide are subject to compulsory training.

Suicide prevention awareness improvement education is provided to the general public, and life protection education is provided to workers at social welfare facilities. Educational content developed and certified by the Korea Hope for Life Foundation is used.

Lee Du-ri, head of the Suicide Prevention Policy Department at the Ministry of Health and Welfare, said, “We plan to introduce messenger counseling for teenagers who prefer text conversations over phone calls,” and added, “Suicide prevention education will be developed into a professional system by diversifying content for each target group, such as police, firefighters, and medical institution workers.” “We will prepare,” he said.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare (Ministry of Health and Welfare) and the Korea Hope for Life Foundation held a 'Suicide Prevention Policy Press Conference' at the Korea Press Center in Jung-gu, Seoul on the 15th.

This policy strengthening is part of the ‘Mental Health Policy Innovation Plan’ announced by President Yoon Seok-yeol. On the 5th of this month, President Yoon held a ‘Mental Health Policy Vision Declaration Conference’ at the Blue House Guesthouse and declared ‘From Prevention to Recovery’ as a new vision. The goal is to reduce the domestic suicide rate, which was 25.2 per 100,000 people as of last year, by 50% within 10 years.

The innovation plan also includes shortening the mental health screening cycle for young people from 10 years to 2 years by 2027 and establishing a joint response center for mental health specialists and police officers in 17 cities and provinces across the country.

Lee Hyeong-hoon, director of mental health policy at the Health and Medical Policy Office of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, said, “There are 13,270 students attending a university in Seoul, and a similar number of suicide deaths occur every year.” He added, “In 1991, the number of deaths from traffic accidents in Korea was about 13,000. “With the government’s financial investment and construction of safety infrastructure, the current number of traffic accident deaths has decreased to about 2,700 last year,” he said.

He continued, “If we reorganize the suicide prevention counseling number to 109 and create a culture of respect for life through bold education and investment in mental health, we can achieve the challenging goal of reducing the suicide rate by 50% within 10 years, as in the case of reducing traffic accident deaths. “There will be,” he said.

According to statistics from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Korea’s suicide rate per 100,000 people ranks first among 38 member countries. The number of suicide deaths over the past three years was 39,453, exceeding the 32,156 deaths from COVID-19. The most common age was in their 80s (60.6 people), and the most common motive was mental problems (39.4%).

