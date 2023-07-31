“Sultan of the Students”… a Moroccan tradition that celebrates the Qur’an and responds to the burning of the Holy Qur’an

A historic Moroccan year in celebrating the memorizers of the Qur’an continues to be revived in a number of cities in the country, and it was renewed, at the end of July in Rabat, by honoring children and girls who had memorized the “book”.

Abdel Fattah Al-Farisi, director of the “Sultan of Students” festival, said that this celebration adheres to the symbolism and purposes of “Sultan of Students,” which is “a Moroccan year that reflects an image of caring for the Holy Qur’an, its people, and its memorization, and it is valid to this day.”

And he added in a statement to Hespress: “The celebration is based on the principle of recognizing the status of the bearers of the Holy Qur’an, and scholars of its rulings and limits.” For centuries, “the flags and magnates of Moroccan cities used to meet in their mosques and corners, in the presence of scholars, professors, and readers, and they celebrated the season of “students,” that is, the season of memorizers of the Qur’an. And they gather in the celebration of “the integrity of the students”, which is a season that lasts a week or less, according to ability and need, and people compete in feeding those who have memorized the Qur’an.

Concerning the historical context of the emergence of the “Sultan of the Students,” the author stated that the historical accounts “almost unanimously agree on its launch in the city of Fez, during the reign of the Alawi king Moulay Rachid, 1666-1672, and the country experienced some unrest and unrest during that period, which reached its climax with the rebellion of Ibn Mishaal, When he wanted to seize power, at the behest of some.

And he continued: “Mawla Rashid did not find other than the students of the Holy Qur’an and the corners of Sheikh Al-Lawati in the Taza district who stood by the legitimacy, to confront the sedition, and enabled him to enter Fez and pledge allegiance to him in 1666.” And memorization is Najib’s choice from them to crown a symbolic sultan, who assumes the role for a whole week, hence these concerts that are held to honor the Holy Qur’an.

Al-Farisi recorded that “the (Sultan of Students) celebration has symbolic connotations and educational and political dimensions.” It reflects “the growing and clear interest of the kings of the Moroccan state, past and present, in the campaign, memorization, and students of the Qur’an.” It also shows “the involvement of the students of the Holy Qur’an, past and present, in the series of defense of the Moroccan nation’s constants, sanctities and identity, and the security and safety of Morocco.”

The author explained that this date comes as a maintenance of a path “chosen by Moroccans, peoples and kings,” in “honoring the people of the Qur’an and encouraging its bearers, memorizers, and performers,” while reminding him of the “national and international royal celebrations to honor the Qur’an, receive its people, and encourage them.”

This appointment aims to contribute to “introducing the efforts of our Kingdom of Morocco, and its precedence in caring for the Qur’an schools and its institutions,” and “activating the educational curriculum for teaching the Holy Qur’an, which is adopted and supervised by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs,” and contributing through “antique education” to “preserving privacy.” Moroccan in the field of serving the book of God,” and “preserving the rich educational and educational heritage through the Moroccan school, which combines the construction of buildings and insight into meanings, between the text in its appearance and the text in its purposes.”

Abdel-Fattah Al-Farisi confirmed, at the end of his statement to Hespress, that such dates celebrating the Qur’an and its campaign are “the sublime civilized response to the systematic campaign to burn the Qur’an in some capitals,” before appreciating “the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly last week (…) of a resolution submitted by the Kingdom Morocco, against burning copies of the Holy Quran, denouncing hate speech, and all acts of violence against people on the basis of their religion or belief, and against their religious symbols or sacred books.

