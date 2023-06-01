Summarize and promote the experience of Zhejiang’s “ten million project” to promote the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics – Qiushi.com

Summarize and promote Zhejiang’s “ten million project” experience

Promote the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics

Special Research Group

The “Thousand Villages Demonstration, Ten Thousand Villages Renovation” project (hereinafter referred to as the “Ten Thousands Project”) is a major decision that General Secretary Xi Jinping personally planned, personally deployed, and personally promoted when he was working in Zhejiang. It has been fully implemented for 20 years and has profoundly changed Zhejiang. face. Recently, relevant departments of the central government went to Zhejiang to carry out special research. The research team made on-site visits in Hangzhou, Ningbo, Huzhou, Jinhua and other places, extensively contacted party and government cadres at all levels, grassroots people, business leaders, etc., and had face-to-face written conversations with old party members and old branch members who have witnessed the “ten million project” in the past 20 years Feelings, in-depth exchanges with comrades who have been working on the front line of “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” for a long time, and entrusted relevant units to Jiaxing, Lishui and other places to understand the situation. On this basis, together with the comrades in Zhejiang, summarize the experience and enlightenment of implementing the “ten million project”.

In general, over the past 20 years, Zhejiang has persistently implemented the “Ten Thousand Project” and explored a scientific path to strengthen the improvement of the rural living environment, comprehensively promote rural revitalization, and build a beautiful China. The “ten million project” fully demonstrates the foresight and strategic vision of General Secretary Xi Jinping to open up new paths with extraordinary courage, and fully demonstrates the cohesion and creativity formed by the great practice of the people and the great thoughts and great feelings of the people’s leaders. Summarizing and promoting the beneficial experience of the “ten million project” is of special significance for promoting the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and for completing the arduous and arduous task of reform, development and stability.

1. Basic situation

In June 2003, Comrade Xi Jinping, then Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, based on extensive and in-depth investigations and studies, based on the conditions and conditions of Zhejiang Province and the characteristics of the development stage, accurately grasped the laws and inevitable trends of economic and social development, assessed the situation, and took a long-term perspective. The strategic decision of the “ten million project” proposed to select about 10,000 administrative villages from the nearly 40,000 villages in the province for comprehensive renovation, and to build about 1,000 central villages into comprehensive moderately prosperous demonstration villages. During his work in Zhejiang, Comrade Xi Jinping personally formulated the target requirements, implementation principles, and input methods of the “Ten Million Project”, innovatively established and took the lead in promoting the “Four Ones” working mechanism, that is, the implementation of the “top leader” to take overall responsibility and fully implement hierarchical responsibility Responsibility system; set up a “ten million project” work coordination group, with the deputy secretary of the provincial party committee as the team leader; hold a “ten million project” work site meeting every year, and the main leaders of the provincial party committee and the provincial government will attend the meeting and deploy work; regularly commend a Advanced collectives and individuals who have approved the “ten million project”. He personally attended the 2003 “Ten Million Project” kick-off meeting and the “Ten Million Project” on-site meeting for three consecutive years and delivered an important speech, pointing out the direction for the implementation of the “Ten Million Project”. In 2005, during the research in Yu Village, Anji County, he put forward the development concept of “clear water and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains”, and more closely combined ecological construction with “ten million projects”, and the construction of beautiful countryside has become an important goal of “ten million projects”. Comrade Xi Jinping has always been concerned about the “ten million project”. Since he became the general secretary, he has issued important instructions and instructions on many occasions, emphasizing adherence to local conditions, classified guidance, planning first, improving mechanisms, highlighting key points, and overall coordination. Through long-term hard work, comprehensively improve rural production. Living conditions; emphasizing that one thing should be done one after another, year after year, to build a beautiful and ecologically livable village, so that the majority of farmers can have more sense of gain and happiness in rural revitalization; emphasizing in-depth summarization of experience, Guiding and urging all localities to move towards the set goals, continue to make efforts, make continuous efforts, and continue to write a new chapter in the construction of a beautiful China; emphasizing that after achieving a comprehensive well-off, it is necessary to comprehensively promote rural revitalization and build a more beautiful countryside. A series of important instructions from General Secretary Xi Jinping have provided fundamental guidance for the advancement of the “Ten Million Project”.

Thanks to the implementation of the “Ten Million Project”, unprecedented changes have taken place in Xiajiang Village, Fengshuling Town, Chun’an County, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province. From being “dirty, messy and poor” to “green, rich and beautiful” now, Xiajiang Village has embarked on a path of ecological priority and green development. The picture shows the picturesque scenery of Xiajiang Village.Photo courtesy of the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee

Zhejiang’s previous provincial party committees and provincial governments have continued to deepen the “ten million project” in accordance with the strategic planning and important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, in line with the development of the situation and actual needs. In the past 20 years, the scope of rectification has been continuously extended, from the initial 10,000 or so administrative villages to all administrative villages in the province; the connotation has been continuously enriched, starting from the “demonstration of thousands of villages and renovation of ten thousand villages” to promote a more clean and orderly village, to “Thousands of high-quality villages, ten thousand villages are beautiful” will be further improved to make the countryside more beautiful and livable, and then iteratively upgraded to “thousands of villages in the future, ten thousand villages will be rich together”, strengthen digital empowerment, and gradually form “thousands of villages to the future, ten thousand villages for common prosperity, The vivid situation of promoting the integration of urban and rural areas and creating harmony and beauty in the whole region.

The “Ten Thousand Project” has created thousands of beautiful villages, benefited thousands of farmers, and promoted the organic integration of beautiful ecology, beautiful economy, and a better life. It was praised by local farmers as “after the implementation of the household contract responsibility system It is one of the most popular and beneficial practical things that the government has done for farmers. It has been hailed by experts and scholars as “at the critical moment of Zhejiang’s economic and social transformation, the wrench that changed the train’s lanes and tracks changed the direction of rural revitalization.” wheel”. Jiang Zuhai, an old party member of Xiajiang Village, Chun’an County, said emotionally: “I listened to the general secretary’s words and was the first to build a biogas digester and open a farmhouse in the whole village. Now the environment in the village is getting more and more beautiful and the development is getting better and better. People live happier and happier lives, and we are most grateful to the general secretary!”

Judging from the research situation, the implementation of the “Ten Million Project” in Zhejiang mainly has the following outstanding results. First, the rural living environment has been profoundly reshaped. Plan to retain 100% coverage of domestic sewage treatment in villages, basically achieve “zero growth” and “zero landfill” of rural domestic waste, fully cover rural sanitary toilets, forest coverage rate exceeds 61%, and the quality of rural living environment ranks among the top in the country, becoming the first A province that has passed the national eco-province inspection. During the survey, many peasants talked about the great changes from “indoor modernization, outdoor dirty and messy” to “indoor modernization, outdoor four seasons flowers”, from “sitting on the garbage dump and counting banknotes” to “stabilizing green water and green mountains” The gorgeous turn of the golden rice bowl'”. Pujiang County, Jinhua City “cuts open” to the pollution of the crystal industry, and the “black and smelly river” and “milk river” are no longer there; Xianju County, Taizhou City, “a river of chemical industry” has become “the most beautiful mother river”, and the ecological greenway connects mountains and rivers rural. Second, the integrated development of urban and rural areas has been further advanced. Urban and rural infrastructure has been speeded up to meet the same standards and networks, the minimum living standard has been achieved in urban and rural areas, and the level of equalization of basic public services is leading the country. The “30-minute public service circle” and the “20-minute medical and health service circle” in rural areas have been basically formed, and the income of urban and rural residents The ratio narrows from 2.43 in 2003 to 1.90 in 2022. “Cities are more beautiful if they have villages, and the countryside makes cities more desirable” is becoming a vivid portrayal of the integrated development of Zhejiang’s urban and rural areas. Comrade Jiaxing City said, “The general secretary took the No. 101 bus to investigate the integrated construction of urban and rural infrastructure. Now the common people take the No. 101 bus to witness the great changes in the urban and rural landscapes and feel the pulse of the integrated development of the urban and rural areas.” The third is the vigorous development of rural industries. New business forms such as leisure agriculture, rural e-commerce, and cultural creativity continue to emerge, driving farmers’ income to continue to grow rapidly. The per capita disposable income of rural residents in the province has increased from 5,431 yuan in 2003 to 37,565 yuan in 2022. The proportion of administrative villages with an income of more than 500,000 yuan reached 51.2%. The province has built 743 scenic lines, 2,170 characteristic boutique villages, and more than 3 million beautiful courtyards, forming a development picture of “one household, one scenery, one village, one painting, one line, one scenery”. The “100,000 Agricultural Maker Cultivation Project” has been implemented, and a total of more than 47,000 agricultural makers have been cultivated, and a number of talent training brands such as “Quzhou Agricultural Broadcasting” and Lishui “Three Agricultural Teachers” have been created. Lizu Village, Yiwu City introduced more than 200 agricultural makers, driving entrepreneurship and employment to increase the average monthly income of villagers by 2,500 yuan. A local returning farmer said with emotion, “The water and soil are good, pears are good, and the pear paste candy I made sells well.” Fourth, the efficiency of rural governance has been effectively improved. The rural governance mechanism with rural grassroots party organizations as the core, village self-government as the basis, and the interaction and cooperation of various village-level organizations has been gradually improved. The modernization level of the rural governance system and governance capabilities has been significantly improved. Grassroots cadres in Ningbo said, “Before the implementation of the ‘Ten Million Project’, some village-level organizations were not listened to or followed up in their work. Now the village’s ‘two committees’ do practical and good things for the masses, and the organization has a cohesive force. When cadres have prestige, the common people can trust them.” Fifth, the mental outlook of farmers has continued to improve. Promote the “new countryside of things” to “new countryside of people”, build a three-level position in the new era civilization practice center, new era civilization practice center, and rural cultural auditorium, and build a group of family tradition and family training halls, village history halls, farmers Bookstores, etc., stereotypes and bad habits have been effectively curbed, and civilized rural customs, good family customs, and simple folk customs have been continuously formed. A villager in Xiaogucheng Village, Hangzhou City said, “There is a cultural auditorium built in the village, and there are often ‘our village evenings’, ‘our village songs’, and ‘our village games’, and I want to go as soon as I put down my chopsticks.” The sixth is to have extensive influence at home and abroad. All regions have conscientiously implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, combined with practical learning to learn from Zhejiang’s experience, and achieved solid results in the improvement of rural living environment and rural construction. The “Ten Million Project” not only has a demonstration effect on the whole country, but also has been recognized internationally. In September 2018, it was awarded the “Guardian of the Earth Award” by the United Nations, contributing a Chinese solution to building a harmonious and livable human homeland.

Two, the main approach

During his work in Zhejiang, General Secretary Xi Jinping not only drew a blueprint, clarified the direction, but also pointed out the path and teaching methods of the “Ten Thousand Project”. After working in the central government, he continued to give important guidance. Over the past 20 years, in accordance with the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, Zhejiang has made in-depth planning and promotion, strengthened practical exploration, and promoted the “ten million project” to continue to advance in depth, forming a series of effective practices.

(1) Adhere to ecological priority and green development.During his work in Zhejiang, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to closely combine village improvement with the construction of green ecological homes, and simultaneously promote environmental improvement and ecological construction; play a good “ecological card” and follow the path of building ecological villages and becoming rich ecologically, and clearly put forward “Green water and green mountains are mountains of gold and silver”. Zhejiang implements these important concepts and requirements throughout all stages of the implementation of the “Ten Million Project”. Taking the treatment of the “dirty and messy environment” as the first move, it comprehensively promotes the “Three Revolutions” of the rural environment, fully promotes the control of agricultural non-point source pollution, and carries out ” We will implement the construction of “zero waste villages”, implement ecological restoration, and constantly polish the ecological background. Adhere to the calculation of ecological accounts and development accounts together, rectify heavily polluting and high energy-consuming industries, shut down “small and scattered” enterprises, vigorously create ecological brands, tap humanistic landscapes, cultivate “beautiful villages +” new business forms such as agriculture, culture, and tourism, and promote Rural areas are transformed into parks, villages are transformed into scenic spots, farm houses are transformed into guest rooms, and villagers are transformed into shareholders. We will continue to open up the transformation channel of the concept that green water and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains, and turn “ecological advantages” into “people’s livelihood and welfare”.

(2) Persist in adapting measures to local conditions and scientific planning.During his work in Zhejiang, General Secretary Xi Jinping requested that starting from the reality of the great regional differences in Zhejiang’s rural areas, unbalanced economic and social development, and unbalanced construction progress; insist on planning first, and focus on improving the construction level. During the implementation of the “Ten Thousand Project” in Zhejiang, based on different terrains and landforms such as mountains, plains, hills, coasts, and islands, it distinguishes developed areas from underdeveloped areas, suburban villages and pure agricultural villages, and combines local development levels, financial affordability, Farmers accept the level of work, do their best and do what they can, the standards are high and low, and they are not uniform, “as much soup as there is”. Focusing on following the law of rural development, embodying rural characteristics, paying attention to local flavors, and preserving rural features, the construction of beautiful rural villages at the county level as the leader, village layout planning, central village construction planning, rural land comprehensive improvement planning, and historical and cultural village protection and utilization planning Based on the “1+4” county-level beautiful rural construction planning system, the rigid constraints and execution of the plan will be strengthened, and once it is determined, it will be implemented without compromise.

(3) Adhere to gradual progress and long-term success.During his work in Zhejiang, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that it is necessary to continuously enrich the connotation of the “ten million project” and expand the construction field; unremittingly grasp this “virtuous government project” that benefits tens of millions of farmers in the province. Zhejiang keeps a close eye on the goal of the “ten million project” without wavering or tossing, and maintains work continuity and policy stability. An action plan is issued every five years, and an implementation opinion is issued at each important stage to promote various projects with the spirit of nailing nails. The construction task was successfully completed. Determine the key points of rectification according to different development stages, keep pace with the times, innovate measures, and formulate targeted solutions, neither to engage in campaigns, nor to go beyond the development stage and raise high goals, from the concentration of rural garbage that costs less and has quick results Starting with cleaning and sanitation of the village environment, improving water and toilets, hardening village roads, greening and brightening, and then going to industrial cultivation, improvement of public services, and digital reforms.

(4) Adhere to the guidance of party building and the leadership of the party and government.During his work in Zhejiang, General Secretary Xi Jinping requested that the main leaders of the party and government at all levels should earnestly assume the leadership responsibility of the “ten million project”; give full play to the role of the fighting fortress of the grassroots party organizations and the vanguard and exemplary role of party members. Zhejiang insists on strengthening leadership as the key to doing a good job in the “ten million project”, and establishes a work promotion mechanism in which the “top leaders” of the party and government personally grasp it, the leaders in charge directly grasp it, each level is grasped, and each level is implemented. “Project” high-standard on-site meeting, provincial, municipal and county party and government “leaders” will participate, and the location is generally selected in a county (city, district) with strong work intensity, relatively fast progress, and typical significance, to create a strong atmosphere of catching up with others and striving to be the first to create excellence atmosphere. Adhere to the mechanism of government investment guidance, combination of rural collective and farmer investment, and active support from social forces, and invest in real money. Incorporate the improvement of the rural living environment into the content of doing practical things for the masses, include it in the performance assessment of party and government cadres, and strengthen incentives for rewards and punishments. Highlight the leadership of the party and the government, the coordination of all parties, and the hierarchical responsibility, with excellent and strong village party organization secretaries and village committee directors, and promote the normalization of cadres stationed in villages and joint households, paired assistance, and implementation of “grid management and group service” .

(5) Adhere to people-oriented, joint construction and shared benefits.During his work in Zhejiang, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the promotion of the fundamental interests of the broad masses of farmers must be the fundamental criterion for inspection work, fully respect the wishes of farmers, and fully mobilize the enthusiasm and creativity of rural grassroots cadres and the broad masses of farmers. In the process of implementing the “Ten Million Project”, Zhejiang has always considered issues from the perspective of farmers, respected public opinion, safeguarded people’s interests, and strengthened people’s management. At the beginning of the implementation, the improvement of people’s well-being and the promotion of all-round development of people were taken as the starting point and goal, and the improvement of the rural living environment was promoted based on the needs of the masses. When making decisions and promoting reforms, we insist on “everyone discusses things in the village” and do not engage in coercive orders. Clarify the boundary between government work and peasant work. The government should take the initiative to think, carefully plan, and do it in a down-to-earth manner, and the farmers should not go offside, do not monopolize, and do not intervene independently, so as to stimulate the sense of ownership of the peasant masses and extensively mobilize the peasant masses to participate. Village-level public affairs, promoting the transformation from “I want to build a beautiful village” to “I want to build a beautiful village”.

Jiashan County, Jiaxing City, Zhejiang Province, in promoting the “ten million project”, adheres to people-oriented, joint construction and sharing, promotes the improvement of rural living environment from the needs of the masses, and calculates the three “happiness accounts” of common wealth account, people’s livelihood account and ecological account for villagers account”. The picture shows the night view of Xingfu Square in Miaojia Village, Dayun Town, Jiashan County.Photo courtesy of the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee

(6) Adhere to from the outside to the inside, shaping the soul.During his work in Zhejiang, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen ideological and moral construction, carry out various forms of cultural activities, and meet the growing spiritual and cultural needs of farmers. Zhejiang pays attention to promoting the coordination of rural material civilization and spiritual civilization, and the combination of hardware and software, and strives to build rural areas into a beautiful home for farmers to live in and depend on. Vigorously promote the core values ​​of socialism, strengthen legal education, improve village rules and regulations, and continue to promote the change of customs. Construct the effectiveness evaluation system and star management mechanism of rural cultural auditoriums, integrate local characteristics into the construction of cultural venues and cultural activities, reflect the needs of farmers, change rigid promotion into subtle influence, and change “culture to the countryside” into “rooted in the countryside”. By creating regional brands such as “Beauty in Anji” and “Deqing Culture” in Deqing, tap the traditional cultural genes in rural areas and promote morality and goodness. Combining the characteristics of rural areas to inherit farming and reading culture and folk skills, strengthen the protection of agricultural cultural heritage and historical and cultural villages. In the future rural construction, we will specially deploy smart culture and smart education, and strive to create a vibrant highland for rural network culture.

3. Enlightenment from experience

The reason why Zhejiang’s “Ten Thousand Project” has achieved outstanding results lies in General Secretary Xi Jinping’s strategic planning, caring and caring guidance, and the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. We must have a deeper understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two maintenances”, effectively summarize and promote the experience of Zhejiang’s “Ten Thousand Project” and learn to apply it Well, grasp the worldview and methodology of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era contained in it, and continuously transform it into the ideas and methods and specific results of promoting Chinese-style modernization.

Zhejiang Province continues to deepen the “ten million project”, promotes the “new countryside of things” to “new countryside of people”, and strives to build the countryside into a beautiful home for farmers to live in and rely on. The picture shows that on May 26, 2023, the 2023 “Our Village Sports” event in Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province was held in Tangdian Village, Binhu Street, South Taihu New Area. A total of 12 teams and more than 100 peasant athletes participated in the competition, sharing the fun of sports .Photo courtesy of the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee

(1) We must adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, and take the realization of the people’s yearning for a better life as the starting point and goal.The “ten million project” originated from General Secretary Xi Jinping’s deep peasant complex and sincere feelings for the people. Over the past 20 years, Zhejiang has started from the vital interests of millions of farmers in the province, insisted on what the people have called for, and we have responded, and has continuously improved rural production and living conditions, improved the quality of life and health of farmers, and enabled the majority of farmers to gain more Feeling, happiness, security. Practice has proved that only by truly keeping the peasants in mind, thinking about what the peasants think, being anxious about the urgent needs of the peasants, and constantly solving the most urgent practical problems of agricultural and rural development and the most intensely reflected by the peasants, can we gain the sincere support and support of the peasants and accelerate the progress of the work. Make up for the shortcomings of my country’s modernization construction in agriculture and rural areas. On the new journey in the new era, we must stand firm on the stand of the people more consciously, strengthen our sense of purpose, respect the wishes of the people, take more measures to benefit the people’s livelihood and warm people’s hearts, do everything possible to broaden the channels for farmers to increase their income and become rich, consolidate and expand the achievements of poverty alleviation, and let farmers pocket More and more drums, more and more prosperous days, and more obvious and substantive progress in promoting the common prosperity of farmers and rural areas.

(2) We must adhere to the new development concept as the guide, and comprehensively promote rural revitalization.The stark contrast between the appearance of the countryside before and after the implementation of the “Ten Thousand Project” and the huge changes in production and life brought about by the promotion of implementation fundamentally reflect the changes in development concepts and development methods. From the construction of the village environment to the overall development of the countryside, from the construction of material civilization to the construction of spiritual civilization, Zhejiang adheres to the new development concept and has embarked on a broad road towards high-quality and efficient agriculture, livable and suitable rural areas, and rich farmers. Practice has proved that the concept of changing world wide. Only by completely, accurately, and comprehensively implementing the new development concept and promoting rural revitalization can we clarify our thinking, grasp the direction, and find the focus. On the new journey in the new era, we must take the new development concept as the guide, based on accelerating the construction of a new development pattern, correctly handle the major relationships between speed and quality, development and environmental protection, development and safety, strengthen mechanism innovation, element integration, and do a good job in rural industries, The “five revitalizations” of talents, culture, ecology, and organization will realize a virtuous cycle of agricultural production, rural construction, and rural life ecology.

(3) The concept of system must be strengthened, and efforts should be made to promote the integrated development of urban and rural areas.Over the past 20 years since the implementation of the “Ten Million Project”, Zhejiang has always insisted on coordinating urban and rural development, continuously promoting the extension of urban infrastructure to rural areas, the coverage of public services to rural areas, and the flow of resource elements to rural areas, resulting in profound changes in the relationship between urban and rural areas. Practice has proved that it is necessary to consider and coordinate rural areas and urban areas as an organic and unified whole system, give full play to the role of cities in driving rural areas and the role of rural areas in promoting cities, take into account various factors, and focus on multi-objective balance. On the new journey in the new era, it is necessary to systematically manipulate the relationship between urban and rural areas, take the county as an important entry point, make overall plans and advance in a coordinated manner, focus on key points, make up for shortcomings, increase reform efforts, and eliminate the system that hinders the equal exchange and two-way flow of urban and rural elements Promote the development of more elements of development and various services to the countryside, and accelerate the formation of a new type of industrial-farmer-urban-rural relationship that promotes each other, complements urban and rural areas, coordinates development, and prospers together.

(4) Investigation and research must be carried out vigorously, thinking about problems, making decisions, and doing things from the actual point of view.The “ten million project” is a major decision made by Comrade Xi Jinping who traveled to 11 cities and villages in 118 days shortly after he came to work in Zhejiang, carefully inspecting each village and fully grasping the provincial conditions and agricultural conditions. Over the past 20 years, every deepening of the “Ten Thousand Project” is based on the results of investigation and research. Practice has proved that correct decision-making is inseparable from investigation and research, and correct implementation is also inseparable from investigation and research. Only by learning and practicing the basic skills well can we find out the situation and pinpoint the problems, and the ideas, policies, and plans put forward can conform to the actual situation, objective laws, and scientific spirit. In the new era and new journey, it is necessary to continuously strengthen and improve investigation and research, center on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, focus on promoting rural revitalization, achieving common prosperity, and improving people’s livelihood and well-being. Based on the real situation, feel the pulse, closely combine with their own reality, plan and implement targeted policy measures, constantly break the bottleneck of contradictions, and promote high-quality development.

(5) It is necessary to focus on the grassroots, strengthen the foundation, and consolidate the basic work orientation, and improve the grassroots governance system led by the party organization.Over the past 20 years since the implementation of the “Ten Million Project”, Zhejiang has focused on party building to promote rural revitalization, giving full play to the role of rural grassroots party organizations as a battle fortress, giving full play to the leading role of village party organization secretaries and village committee directors, and guiding grassroots party members and cadres to take the lead In the front, unite and lead the peasants to listen to the party, appreciate the party’s gratitude, and follow the party. Practice has proved that whether the masses are rich or not depends on the branch; whether the branch is strong or not depends on the “leader”. Only by persisting in leading grassroots governance with party building, and being good at mobilizing and relying on the masses, can the party’s political advantages, organizational advantages, and advantages in close contact with the masses be continuously transformed into working advantages for comprehensively promoting rural revitalization. In the new era and new journey, it is necessary to highlight the clear direction of grasping the grassroots, select the best and strengthen the leadership of grassroots party organizations, improve the governance system that combines autonomy, rule of law, and rule of virtue led by party organizations, and promote various governance resources to the grassroots. Shen, constantly stimulate the enthusiasm, initiative, and creativity of the people, and form a good situation of cohesion and unity.

In promoting the “ten million project”, Wangganshan Village, Yuexi Township, Ninghai County, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province combines the landscape characteristics of “seeing the sunrise in the East China Sea and the mulberry fields of the sea”, and uses culture as a link to rationally develop characteristic tourism resources and create high-quality homestays. With its unique mountain and sea landscape and increasingly perfect service facilities, it attracts nearly 10,000 tourists every year. The picture shows many tourists experiencing homestays and camping in Wangganshan Village.Photo courtesy of the Propaganda Department of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee

(6) It is necessary to anchor the goal and work hard, and draw a blueprint to the end.Over the past 20 years, Zhejiang has always regarded the “ten million project” as the “top leader” project, maintained strategic determination, worked one after another, achieved a phased goal, and rushed to a new goal, accumulating small victories into big victories, creating a succession A model of non-stop struggle, perseverance and implementation. Practice has proved that only by grasping can we overcome difficulties, and only by working hard can dreams come true. It is necessary to continuously improve the work style, spend more thought and effort on implementation, refrain from formalism and bureaucracy, refrain from “performance projects” and “image projects”, and prevent “new officials from ignoring old accounts”. In the new era and new journey, we must closely focus on the central task of the party, benchmark the decision-making and deployment of the party central committee, maintain historical patience, do one thing after another, and do it year after year. In particular, we must pay attention to preventing easy changes after the change of term. The emergence of impulsive political achievements, blind and reckless, quick work, “changing the track” and “leaving traces” and other tendencies have further won the hearts of the party and the people with a good style of work, and condensed the majestic power of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation.