On November 8, Beijing held a press conference on epidemic prevention and control. Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Government, said that at present, Beijing is facing the dual risks of the importation of overseas and non-Beijing epidemics and the spread of local epidemics. The multi-source input, multi-chain parallel, multi-point and wide-ranging, clustered epidemics and sporadic cases are intertwined, and the prevention and control situation Complex and severe.

Case details

From 0:00 to 15:00 today, Beijing added 44 new cases of local infection, and 4 cases were screened out by the society

From 0:00 to 15:00 on November 8, 44 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection were added, including 40 cases of isolation observation personnel and 4 cases of social screening personnel; 21 cases in Chaoyang District, 8 cases in Changping District, and 5 cases in Tongzhou District. There are 3 cases in Fengtai District, 2 cases each in Shunyi District and Miyun District, and 1 case each in Shijingshan District, Daxing District and Pinggu District; 1 case of common type, 18 cases of mild type, and 25 cases of asymptomatic infection.

Infected 719:Discovered through social nucleic acid screening, lives at No. 224, Dongxindian Village, Chaoyang District. He was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection on November 8.

Infected 727:Discovered through social nucleic acid screening, lives in Building 3, Zhuxinzhuang South District, Changping District. A confirmed case was diagnosed on November 8, and the clinical type was ordinary.

Infected 740:Discovered through social nucleic acid screening, now lives in Building 18, Xinjuli, Guanyinsi Street, Daxing District. He was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection on November 8.

Infected 742:Discovered through social nucleic acid screening, now lives in Building 12, District A, Orchard Xili, Miyun District. He was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection on November 8.

Infected 699 to 718:They are all isolated observers and currently live in Chaoyang District. On November 8, the infected persons 699, 700, 702 to 706 and 717 were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections, and the rest of the infected persons were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and the clinical types were all mild.

Infected 720 to 726:They are all quarantine observers and now live in Changping District. On November 8, 723 to 726 of the infected were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections, and the rest of the infected were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and the clinical classifications were all mild.

Infected 728 to 732:All are quarantine observers and now live in Tongzhou District. On November 8, 728 of the infected persons were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and the clinical classification was mild, and the remaining infected persons were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

Infected 733, 734, 735:They are all isolated observers and currently live in Fengtai District. On November 8, 735 of the infected persons were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and the clinical classification was mild, and the remaining infected persons were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections.

Infected 736, 737:They are all isolated observers and currently live in Shunyi District. He was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection on November 8.

Infected 738:In order to isolate the observers, he now lives in Pinggu District. He was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection on November 8.

Infected 739:In order to isolate the observers, he now lives in Shijingshan District. He was diagnosed with asymptomatic infection on November 8.

Infected 741:In order to isolate the observers, he now lives in Miyun District. A confirmed case was diagnosed on November 8, and the clinical classification was mild.

The social screening in Beijing continues to find cases, and the risk of hidden transmission in the social still exists

At present, the city's social screening continues to find cases,It shows that the risk of hidden transmission in society still exists. It is necessary to implement various prevention and control measures quickly, strictly and meticulously. In particular, it is necessary to strengthen the investigation and placement of risk personnel in key units and key industries such as security, express delivery, logistics, catering, cleaning, and property management, establish personnel ledgers, and master Staff dynamics, do a good job in personal protection and health education such as wearing masks and washing hands frequently, and conduct regular nucleic acid testing according to the prescribed frequency, so as to ensure that all tests should be carried out, and no one is missed; to strengthen the urban-rural junction and rural areas. The epidemic prevention and control work of floating population , Strictly implement the prevention and control measures of scanning code temperature measurement and checking nucleic acid negative certificates; do a good job in centralized isolation, home isolation and home health monitoring standardized management and service guarantee, home isolation, home health monitoring personnel and their co-occupants strictly stay at home , Do not go out unless necessary, and cooperate with nucleic acid testing and health monitoring. Once symptoms such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, loss of smell and taste, immediately report to the community and cooperate with corresponding control measures.

Citizens and friends are requested to increase their awareness of protection, insist not to travel or travel to medium and high-risk areas and counties (cities, districts, and flags) where local epidemics have occurred within 7 days, insist on wearing masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, maintain a safe social distance, and reduce gatherings Gatherings, entering public places to cooperate with normalized prevention and control measures such as scanning code and temperature measurement, and checking nucleic acid negative certificates within 72 hours. Take online car-hailing, etc., wear a mask, go to the fever clinic of a nearby hospital as soon as possible to seek medical treatment according to regulations, inform the doctor of activity history, contact history and physical abnormalities, and cooperate with nucleic acid testing and epidemiological investigations.

District notification

1 new case of infection in Haidian District, 148 close contacts and high-risk personnel

Xiao Dan, member of the Standing Committee of the Haidian District Party Committee, head of the Propaganda Department, and spokesperson, introduced that from 15:00 on November 7 to 15:00 on November 8, Haidian District added 1 new case of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection. It is an isolation observer and has been transferred. into a designated hospital for treatment.

Infected Person 1, currently lives in Bungalow No. 93, Qinghe 3rd Street, Qinghe Street, Haidian District. He is a close contact of the confirmed case in Haidian District on November 5. He was quarantined on November 5, and the nucleic acid test result was positive on November 6. .

At present, 148 close contacts and high-risk persons have been preliminarily determined for the new cases. Control measures have been implemented for risk points and personnel in Haidian District, and risk information in foreign-related areas has been simultaneously spread.

Tongzhou District added “1+4” local infected persons, all of whom are quarantined observers

Tang Yiyuan, member of the Standing Committee of the Tongzhou District Party Committee, Minister of the Propaganda Department, and spokesperson, introduced that from 0:00 to 15:00 on November 8, there was 1 new confirmed case in Tongzhou District. The clinical type was mild, and there were 4 asymptomatic infections. All of them are quarantine observation personnel and have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment.

Case 1, currently living in Dongxiaying Village, Taihu Town, was determined to be a close contact for isolation observation on the 7th, diagnosed as a confirmed case on the 8th, and clinically classified as mild.

Asymptomatic infection 1, currently living in Yufu Shangying Village, Taihu Town, was determined to be a close contact for isolation and observation on the 6th, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on the 8th.

Asymptomatic infected persons 2 and 3, currently living in Jichang Village, Taihu Town, were determined to be close contacts for isolation and observation on the 5th, and asymptomatic infections were diagnosed on the 8th.

Asymptomatic infected person 4, currently living in Xixiaying Village, Taihu Town, was determined to be a close contact for isolation and observation on the 5th, and was diagnosed as an asymptomatic infection on the 8th.



Chaoyang District today from 0:00 to 15:00, 21 newly infected people and 1 were screened out for social purposes

Meng Rui, deputy head of Chaoyang District, said that from 0:00 to 15:00 on November 8, there were 21 new cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infections in Chaoyang District, one of whom was found by social screening, and the rest were quarantine observers, who have been transferred to Designated hospital treatment.

Chaoyang District added 1 high-risk area and multiple medium-risk areas

Meng Rui, deputy head of Chaoyang District, informed that as of now, isolation and control measures have been implemented for risk personnel and sites involved in Chaoyang District, and risk information related to other areas has been simultaneously circulated. At the same time, the risk area was scientifically demarcated. After the judgment of disease control experts, Building 15 of Dingfuzhuang Xili No. 1 Yard was designated as a high-risk area, and the measures of "area closed, no home, door-to-door service" was implemented. Delineate Buildings 5, 6, 7 and bungalows in the first district of Dongli Anyuan, No. 230, 232, Grid 8 District 8 of Xiaodian Village, and No. 143, 144, and 145 in Grid 6 District. Fuzhuang Xili No. 1 Courtyard and the bottom business (except Building 15) are medium-risk areas, and the measures of grid management and "people do not leave the grid and take things at different peaks" are implemented. In the next step, control measures will be dynamically adjusted according to the development of the epidemic and the results of nucleic acid testing.

Changping District has added local “4+4”, and the risk points involve gas stations, supermarkets, delicatessens, etc.

From 0:00 to 15:00 on November 8, 4 new confirmed cases and 4 asymptomatic infections were added in Changping District, and they have all been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment. The new cases involve risk points involving gas stations, supermarkets, delicatessens, etc.

