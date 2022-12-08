Summary丨Regarding nucleic acid testing, home isolation, etc., the State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism’s latest Q&A

On December 8, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council held a press conference to introduce the further optimization and implementation of epidemic prevention and control measures and answer questions from the media.

Grading and classification treatment

How can medical institutions do a good job in classifying and treating key populations?

Guo Yanhong, director of the Medical Emergency Department of the National Health and Health Commission, said that in order to coordinate the layout and utilization of medical resources, the focus is to do a good job in the medical treatment and management of people with severe COVID-19 infections and those with risk factors for severe illness. People infected with pneumonia virus are treated in different levels and categories.

First, for those with mild and asymptomatic infections, those who have no underlying diseases or whose underlying diseases are in a stable stage, they can take care of themselves at home.

Second, patients with severe illness or risk of severe illness should be admitted to designated hospitals. In order to ensure the treatment of patients with severe illness or risk of severe illness, we require that hospitals with strong comprehensive capabilities and high levels of treatment be selected as designated hospitals for treatment. Fully equipped with strong medical personnel.

Third, there are still some patients who have basic diseases or other diseases, and go to general hospitals or specialized hospitals for treatment. During the treatment process, they may test positive for the new crown. For these people, we Both general hospitals and specialized hospitals have been required to set up buffer zones, whether in outpatient clinics, emergency departments or inpatient areas, so as to ensure that these patients can be treated and meet the needs of the people for medical services.

What kind of symptoms need to go to a medical institution for treatment?

Wang Guiqiang, Director of the Infectious Diseases Department of Peking University First Hospital, said that if the following five situations occur, it is recommended to contact the community doctor. If the condition is serious, you can contact 120 to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment.

The first is difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

The second situation is that after drug treatment, the fever still persists and exceeds 38.5 degrees Celsius for more than 3 days, and you should go to the hospital for treatment.

The third situation is that the original underlying disease is obviously aggravated, such as high blood pressure cannot be controlled by medication, diabetes medication cannot be controlled, or other risks of emergency and severe illness occur, you must go to the hospital for treatment in time.

The fourth situation is that the child has some lethargy, refusal to eat, diarrhea, vomiting, etc., and it does not relieve after treatment, and the child should go to the hospital for treatment for more than two days.

The fifth is that pregnant women should go to the hospital for further diagnosis and treatment if they have headache, dizziness, palpitation, shortness of breath, or abnormal fetal movement.

Nucleic acid amplification testing

In what ways has the scope and frequency of nucleic acid testing been reduced?

He Qinghua, the first-level inspector, introduced that further optimization measures require further optimization of nucleic acid testing, emphasizing that nucleic acid testing should focus on areas and people with a higher risk of infection, mainly to reduce the scope and frequency of nucleic acid testing from the following aspects:

One is not to carry out nucleic acid testing for all employees according to administrative regions.

Second, except for special places such as nursing homes, welfare homes, medical institutions, childcare institutions, and primary and secondary schools, certificates of negative nucleic acid tests are not required.

The third is to no longer check negative nucleic acid test certificates or health codes for cross-regional migrants, and no landing inspections will be carried out.

Fourth, according to the needs of epidemic prevention work, antigen detection can be carried out.

In addition, it is also required to carry out nucleic acid testing for employees in high-risk positions in accordance with the relevant provisions of the 20 optimization measures, and the scope of nucleic acid testing must not be expanded.

Employees in high-risk positions mainly include:

Persons who are in direct contact with entry personnel, objects, and the environment

Centralized isolation staff

Medical staff of fever clinics in designated medical institutions and general medical institutions

Supermarkets, express delivery, takeaway and other industries with densely populated, frequent contacts, and highly mobile personnel

What are the special places that need to provide negative nucleic acid certificates and health codes?

He Qinghua, a first-level inspector of the Department of Communication and Prevention of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention, introduced that although the pathogenicity of the Omicron mutant strain has been significantly weakened, the elderly and key populations with underlying diseases are at a higher risk of severe illness after infection, especially those living in People in places like nursing homes and welfare homes, as well as places where special groups of people gather, such as medical institutions, childcare institutions, and primary and secondary schools, are prone to cluster outbreaks once infectious sources are introduced into such places. Foreign personnel need to provide a negative nucleic acid test certificate. People who enter other general places, including those who take public transportation and those who move across regions, do not need to provide negative nucleic acid test certificates, and do not need to carry out landing inspections, but they must take good personal protection, wear masks in a standardized manner, and reduce gatherings and interpersonal contact . The new 10 measures also propose that large enterprises and some specific places can determine some prevention and control measures by themselves, and localities can take targeted measures according to the local epidemic situation. At the same time, it is mentioned in the 20 measures that the prevention and control measures for some key enterprises Control can adopt “one enterprise, one policy” and “one park, one policy”. The new 10 measures are a further continuation and update of the 20 measures.

How often do employees in high-risk positions need to undergo nucleic acid testing?

According to Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Prevention Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan and the 20 optimization measures, the employees in high-risk positions mainly include two categories:

The first category is extremely high-risk, which refers to people entering the country, articles, people in direct contact with the environment, staff in centralized isolation places, medical staff in designated medical institutions and fever clinics in general medical institutions,They are required to conduct closed-loop management during operation and perform nucleic acid testing every day;

The second category refers to those who are closely related to residents’ lives, such as supermarkets, express delivery, and takeaways, with relatively dense personnel, frequent contacts, and relatively high mobility. For such personnel, we must also do a good job of monitoring and nucleic acid testing. detection,Nucleic acid testing is required twice a week.

home isolation

What factors should the masses consider when choosing home isolation and centralized isolation?

According to Wang Guiqiang, Director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Peking University First Hospital, close contacts need to meet some basic conditions when choosing home isolation: it is best to have an independent room with good ventilation; if they share a bathroom, they must be well disinfected; If the family members live independently at home, they must be able to take care of themselves; the family members must stay at home and refuse various visits. In this case, we still recommend that close contacts can be isolated at home.

We emphasize that during home isolation, if there are elderly people, infants, etc. who need to be cared for at home, we must pay attention to personal protection at this time to avoid potential transmission risks, wear masks regularly, and do good hand hygiene. At the same time, antigen detection should be carried out every day, and if it is positive, it should be reported in time. At the same time, do a good job of self-monitoring after being positive. If it is negative, daily self-symptom monitoring should also be done, including whether there is fever, cough and shortness of breath. If these symptoms appear, they should also be reported to the community in time.

The elderly, pregnant women, infants, and people with basic diseases such as cardiovascular disease have special needs when observing at home, including medication, treatment, etc., and must report to the community in time. If there is an emergency , but also seek medical treatment in time.

How do people in home isolation do a good job of personal protection?

Wang Guiqiang, director of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Peking University First Hospital, said that those who are isolated at home should take good personal protection, keep as little contact with family members as possible, and keep a certain distance if they come into contact. Including the points we emphasize:

First, the living room should be ventilated every day. Good ventilation is crucial to reducing the spread of respiratory infectious diseases.

The second is toilets and bathrooms. If they are used alone, they should be disinfected every day. If they are shared, the time must be staggered, and they must be well disinfected after use to avoid transmission within the family.

The third is to do a good job in hand hygiene and environmental disinfection, including paying attention to good hand hygiene during cooking and eating.

Fourth, when coughing or sneezing, be sure to cover them with a tissue and throw the tissue into the trash can to avoid potential subsequent risk of aerosol transmission caused by splashing.

Fifth, put used paper towels, masks, disposable gloves and other domestic waste into plastic bags and place them in special trash cans.

Another point we should pay attention to is that personal items should not be mixed, and should be separated from family members as much as possible, because the items themselves may also cause the risk of virus transmission.

If medical personnel are infected with the new coronavirus, should they treat at home or continue to work?

Guo Yanhong, director of the Medical Emergency Department of the National Health and Health Commission, said that medical personnel are a very special group. Due to the special position, they will receive a large number of patients every day. Therefore, they face the highest risk of infection and the work is very heavy. It can be said that it is inevitable. Occupational exposure will occur.Once medical personnel are infected with the new crown virus, they should also follow the relevant requirements of the "New Ten Articles".However, in order to minimize the occupational exposure risk of medical staff, we have put forward a series of requirements for the management of medical institutions.

Blocking measures

Units and buildings detected as “mixed tube positive” no longer need to be closed?

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Prevention Department of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that when a “mixed tube positive” is found, the relevant department will notify the mixed inspector as soon as possible to let him implement on-site isolation measures, and at the same time arrange personnel to come to the door for sampling and review.Therefore, people who are in the same building and unit as the mixed test positive people do not need to implement temporary sealing.

When the review results are all negative, the mixed inspection personnel will immediately lift the isolation measures, but if the door-to-door review turns out to be positive, control measures must be implemented in a timely manner at this time. According to the results of on-site flow coordination and risk research and judgment, timely control and close contact should be made, and risk areas should be delineated. Good related to the handling of the epidemic.

Can only one case of positive infection be detected without delineating a high-risk area?

Wang Liping, a researcher at the Communication and Defense Division of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said,For the case where only one case is detectedIf it is said that the risk of transmission in his workplace, residence, and activity place is relatively low, and after the close contact is controlled in time, after research and judgment that there is no risk of community transmission, it is not necessary to delineate a high-risk area at this time.

For a large number of households, there may be hundreds of households in a unit or a buildingAccording to the situation of flow adjustment and risk research and judgment, according to the new ten articles, only the floors or residents with relatively high exposure risks can be judged, so as to minimize the inconvenience caused by the epidemic to people’s lives.

After delineating the high-risk area, if no new infection is detected for 5 consecutive days, the blockade can be unblocked in time to avoid long-term blockade as much as possible. The new ten articles also mention that for asymptomatic infections, mild cases or even close contacts, you can choose to be isolated at home. Therefore, there are likely to be some groups of people who are sealed off in the community. For the newly infected people detected in the high-risk areas that are sealed off after the risk areas are designated, if they are the co-residents of positive people who strictly implement home isolation or are Close contacts, after research and judgment, have no risk of community transmission outside the family. In this case, even if the test is positive, it will not affect the time for the entire high-risk area to be unsealed, and it can still be unsealed without new additions for 5 consecutive days.

older people get vaccinated

Why do older adults need vaccinations?

Xia Gang, director of the Department of Health and Immunization, introduced that the current epidemic situation is still severe and complicated, and vaccination is still effective in preventing severe illness and death. Death, the greatest benefit from vaccination against the new crown. A considerable number of disabled and semi-disabled elderly people in our country live at home for a long time and seldom go out. However, they may still be infected when accompanied by relatives or during visits by relatives, leading to illness or even severe illness and death. Therefore, it is still necessary to vaccinate vaccine.

According to Xia Gang, according to research, the elderly over 65 years old, the elderly over 75 years old, and the elderly over 85 years old, compared with young people, the risk of severe illness after contracting new coronary pneumonia is 5 times and 7 times respectively. , 9 times, the risk of death is 90 times, 220 times and 570 times respectively. Elderly people over 80 years old, if they don't get 1 dose of vaccine, their risk of death is about 14.7%; if they get 1 dose of vaccine, the risk of death drops to 7.16%; to 1.5%. Compared with no vaccination, the risk of death decreased by 9.3 times after receiving 3 doses of vaccine.

What services and conveniences will be provided for the elderly when they are vaccinated?

Xia Gang said that considering the mobility of these elderly people, in order to make it easier for them to get vaccinated, we continued some previous good practices, including using mobile vaccination vehicles, opening special vaccination sessions for the elderly, and opening green channels for the elderly to vaccinate, etc. measure. At the same time, it is also proposed that medical personnel with rich experience in diagnosis, treatment and vaccination can be selected from various places to form vaccination teams, carrying common equipment and medicines needed during the post-vaccination observation period, and providing door-to-door vaccination services for the disabled and semi-disabled elderly. Vaccinations can be completed without leaving home.

