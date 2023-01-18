Xinhua News Agency, Davos, Switzerland, January 17th Summary: Boosting the “key driving force” of the global economy – World Economic Forum hotly discusses China‘s optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention policies

During the 2023 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting held in the Swiss town of Davos, China‘s optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention policies became a “hot word” in many high-level meetings. Many economists and heads of institutions attending the annual meeting said that China‘s continuous optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention policies will not only further enhance its own economic growth expectations, but also effectively boost global growth confidence.

Cha Meilun, chairman of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, said that after China optimizes and adjusts the epidemic prevention policy, consumer demand will be released and the manufacturing industry will resume prosperity, which will become a “key driving force” for global economic growth.

She believes that in the new year, it may be inevitable that some economies will fall into recession, but emerging Asian economies such as China, India, and Indonesia will perform well, and Asia’s total economic share in the world is expected to further increase.

Axel Lehmann, chairman of Credit Suisse Bank, said that the world is showing a multi-polar development trend, and different countries and regions face different economic pressures. Both the United States and Europe are facing recession pressure, and China‘s economic performance deserves attention. Judging from the experience of other countries and regions, the economic growth rate after optimizing and adjusting the epidemic prevention policy will be higher than the predicted level.

Lehman said that China‘s economic fundamentals are good and it has great growth potential, and its actual performance is likely to be better than the predicted level.

S&P Global President and CEO Douglas Peterson said that in the first half of this year, the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom may experience “moderate recessions”, and strong growth in Asia will benefit the global economic recovery. Among them, as China‘s consumer demand is released, the Chinese economy is expected to usher in strong growth later this year.

Au Guansheng, chief executive of Hong Kong Stock Exchange Group, called China‘s optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention policies “the most active catalyst for the global market in 2023.” He noticed that at the beginning of the new year, the international investment in cooperation projects flowing into China increased significantly. In addition, the savings rate of Chinese residents has risen significantly in the past two years, which means huge consumption potential.

Coleman, secretary-general of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, said that China‘s optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention policies will help ease global inflationary pressures.