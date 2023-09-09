Summary Conference on Implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era Held by Central Propaganda Department

Propaganda Department Summarizes Progress in Implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era

On September 8, the Propaganda Department of the CPC Central Committee held a summary meeting to discuss the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. The meeting aimed to deepen understanding and implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on theme education.

Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Propaganda Department, delivered a speech at the meeting. Bayin Chaolu, leader of the 19th Steering Group of the CPC Central Committee, also offered guidance and addressed the attendees.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that since the launch of thematic education, the Central Propaganda Department has made significant progress under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee. The department has prioritized learning, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and achieving new accomplishments.

The meeting emphasized the importance of prioritizing the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It called for a consolidation of the results of theme education and the establishment of a solid ideological foundation. The meeting also emphasized the need to deepen theoretical understanding, strengthen party spirit and loyalty, shoulder important responsibilities, and maintain a strict work style and discipline.

Members of the Central Steering Group, members of the Executive Committee of the Central Propaganda Department, party members, and leading cadres of agencies and directly affiliated units, as well as retired party branch members, attended the meeting.

The summary conference highlights the commitment of the Propaganda Department to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. This serves as a reminder of the importance of ideological education within the CPC and its efforts to continue advancing the goals of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

