Home News summary of the most important events of the day
News

summary of the most important events of the day

by admin
summary of the most important events of the day

To end the day well informed, the newspaper EL PILÓN presents a summary of the five most important news items for Wednesday, February 1.

You can find EL PILÓN News on our social networks: Instagram (@el_pilon), YouTube (El Pilón) and Facebook (elpilon.com.co).

To read the best analysis of what is happening in the Caribbean region, Cesar and Valledupar, visit the central page of our website every day.

See also  Quarantine, the government considers whether to change the rules. Pressing of the governors

You may also like

Governor of Arauca asks to leave the civilian...

Jiangxi police: Hu Mouyu’s blood type is O,...

Pick and plate in Medellín Thursday, February 2,...

Minister Alejandro Gaviria harshly criticized the health reform

Henan issued a document: The total number of...

Morales and Tulio, the ones that most attract...

The first continuous rainy event in Hunan in...

Eviction, the harsh reality for the families of...

Thus, the Government seeks to restore the rights...

Documentary of the Spring Festival Transport | Protecting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy