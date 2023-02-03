Home News summary of the most important events of the day
News

summary of the most important events of the day

by admin

To end the day well informed, the newspaper EL PILÓN presents a summary of the five most important news for Thursday, February 2.

You can find EL PILÓN News on our social networks: Instagram (@el_pilon), YouTube (El Pilón) and Facebook (elpilon.com.co).

To read the best analysis of what is happening in the Caribbean region, Cesar and Valledupar, visit the central page of our website every day.

See also  Li Keqiang presided over an executive meeting of the State Council to deploy fiscal and tax support measures to comprehensively promote the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt

You may also like

Security measure issued for John Poulos for the...

X if we come back

Dosquebradas seeks to raise awareness on the International...

Requirements that must be met by drivers entering...

Once again, the Peruvian congress rejected the advancement...

A collective agreement was signed between the Chocó...

China is about to become the country with...

Studies and designs for the Popayán-Pasto dual carriageway...

Jail for accused of sexually assaulting a child...

Minister of Transport is summoned to debate on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy