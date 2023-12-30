SUMMARY OF THE YEAR: The lynx was rampaging in Kiideva, the wolves were raping in Vorms

A proud lynx. Photo: private collection

During a month and a half, a lynx killed nine cats in the village of Kiideva and seriously injured two dogs. At the end of November, a hunting permit was granted for a week to hunt the lynx, but it was not possible to catch a lynx during that time.

“On the last day of the validity of the hunting permit, tracks were seen and once a lynx was caught on the trail camera, but now it has escaped,” said Olev Peetris, a member of the board of the Haapsalu hunting society.

