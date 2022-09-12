Summary|Beijing local infected people + more than 14 campus epidemics were caused by people returning to Beijing from outside Beijing

On September 11, Beijing held the 398th press conference on epidemic prevention and control. The key points of this press conference are as follows: ① From 0:00 to 15:00 on September 11, 14 new cases of local infection were reported in Beijing ② There have been a number of clustered epidemics in colleges and universities in recent days, all caused by people returning to Beijing from outside Beijing ③ Workers of units in Beijing returning from vacation A nucleic acid test should be carried out within 48 hours before work. ④Beijing requires the campus family area to be included in the scope of control.

new cases

September 11 from 0:00 to 15:00 14 new local infections in Beijing

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, reported that from 0:00 to 24:00 on September 10, there were 10 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infections, including 9 cases of quarantine observation personnel and 1 case of fever clinic visits; Chaoyang District 9 cases 1 case in Changping District; 8 cases with mild cases and 2 cases with asymptomatic infection.

From 0:00 to 15:00 on September 11, 14 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection were addedare all isolated observers, of which,7 cases in Changping District, 5 cases in Chaoyang District, and 2 cases in Haidian District; are light. The above-mentioned cases have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment, epidemiological investigations and close contact tracing have been carried out, the risk points involved have been investigated, and various risk personnel have been classified and controlled. The relevant information is hereby notified as follows:

Infected persons 95, 96, 106 to 109: all of them are students from the same school of infected person 87. Infected persons 95 and 96 are those who reported positive nucleic acid screening yesterday. On September 10, a nucleic acid test was conducted as a close contact of infected person 87, and the reported result was positive. On September 10 and 11, a confirmed case was diagnosed, and the clinical types were all mild.

Infected persons 97 and 98: both are students of the same school of infected person 43. A nucleic acid test was conducted as a close contact on September 10, and the report was positive. A confirmed case was diagnosed on September 11, and the clinical classification was all mild.

Infected persons 99 to 105: all students from the same school of infected person 30. A nucleic acid test was conducted as a close contact on September 10, and the report was positive. A confirmed case was diagnosed on September 11, and the clinical classification was all mild.

Infected Person 110: Currently living at Jingwang Home in Cui Gezhuang Township, Chaoyang District,On September 9, I went to the hospital where the infected persons 88 and 89 were treated.On September 10th, they were quarantined at home as close contacts of the same time, and on September 11th, they were quarantined at home. On the same day, they reported a positive nucleic acid test result, a confirmed case was diagnosed, and the clinical type was mild.

Management of entering and returning to Beijing

Beijing reminds again: people entering and returning to Beijing will not have dinner within 7 days after arriving in Beijing, and will have 2 inspections every 3 days

Xu Hejian, spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Government, said that social epidemic prevention and control must be unremittingly. Entering party and government organs, enterprises and institutions, public places and communities (villages), and taking public transportation, it is necessary to strictly scan the code, measure the temperature, and check the negative nucleic acid certificate within 72 hours. Each community (village) strengthens bayonet management and strictly implements inspection requirements. Parks and scenic spots should implement the requirements of “reservation, limited amount, and staggered peak”. People entering and returning to Beijing will not have meals, gatherings, or going to crowded places within 7 days after arriving in Beijing, and carry out 2 inspections in 3 days (one nucleic acid test is completed within 24 hours of arriving in Beijing, and the second nucleic acid test is completed within 24 hours after arriving in Beijing and within 72 hours after arriving in Beijing. secondary nucleic acid detection)Persons at risk of the epidemic cooperate with the implementation of home (store) health monitoring and other epidemic prevention measures.Work units in Beijing should perform a nucleic acid test within 48 hours before returning to work during the holidaybefore the negative test result or with suspected symptoms, the return to work is postponed.

Risk point

Chaoyang District announced new risk points, involving hospitals, subways, restaurants, etc.

Meng Rui, deputy head of the Chaoyang District People’s Government, notified: From 15:00 to 24:00 on September 10, 2 new people were infected with the new coronary pneumonia virus in Chaoyang District. 5 were infected. Among them, 6 are students of Communication University of China and 1 is a close contact of a confirmed case, all of whom are quarantine control personnel and have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment. The main risk points involved are as follows:

September 9

10:40—15:50, Outpatient Building of Civil Aviation General Hospital

13:40—14:00, Luckin Coffee (Caiman Street Store)

18:55—19:05, Metro Line 14 Chaoyang Park Station to Wangjing Station

19:10—22:30, Mi Chongshan Old Hot Pot (Wangjing Store)

19:30—19:35, Michelle Ice City (Wangjing Store)

22:40—23:00, Metro Line 14 from Wangjing Station to Chaoyang Park Station

23:20—7:00 the next day, Building 11, Gaoyangshu North Lane

September 10th

7:40—8:20, Metro Line 14 from Jiangtai Station to Laiguangying Station

8:35—8:50, bus No. 621 (from Guangying Road West Station to Gujiazhuang Bridge North Station)

9:00—11:10, come to the 5th floor of Red Star Macalline Building Materials Building, No. 59 Guangying West Road

11:10—12:50, Bus No. 213 (Gujiazhuang Bridge East Station – Metro Shangezhuang Station), No. 122 Bus (Metro Shangezhuang Station – Jingwang East Road South Exit Station)

12:00—3:25 the next day, Building 9, District 1, Jingwang Garden

Please report to the community (village), work unit, hotel where you live, or call the Chaoyang CDC hotline 87789709 immediately and take the initiative to report to the community (village), work unit, or hotel you live in if you meet the time and space of the above-mentioned activity track or receive a pop-up prompt from the health treasure.

Campus Epidemic Prevention

In recent days, a series of clustered epidemics in colleges and universities have been caused by people from outside Beijing who have returned to Beijing.

Xu Hejian, spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Government, said that recently,There have been a series of clustered epidemics in colleges and universities in Beijing, all of which were caused by people who entered and returned to Beijing from outside Beijing.At this moment, we are reminded that we must always tighten the string of epidemic prevention, conscientiously implement the ninth edition of the national prevention and control plan, tighten and compact the “quartet of responsibilities”, and follow the requirements of “fast, strict, accurate, meticulous and practical”. Do a good job in the prevention and control of the epidemic in the capital, win the war of annihilation of the epidemic on campus, and weave the epidemic prevention and control network in the capital to ensure the health and safety of the people and the safety of the capital.

All colleges and universities in the capital should do a good job of normalized epidemic prevention and control

Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Government, said that colleges and universities in the capital should do a good job in normalizing epidemic prevention and control, and do a good job in epidemic prevention when returning to Beijing and new students entering the school to ensure the safety of campus epidemic prevention. Strengthen the internal management of the campus and improve the basic information ledger of personnel. Strengthen the epidemic prevention management of students entering and returning to Beijing, focusing on managing the first week, and implementing the “three nos” requirements within 7 days of returning to Beijing. Strictly scan the code to check when entering public places such as teaching buildings and supermarkets. Improve health station prevention and control guidelines and strictly regulate management. Carry out school epidemic prevention safety inspections, find problems, plug loopholes, and prevent problems before they occur. Strengthen school-local coordination, and each district supports and assists schools in their jurisdiction to do a good job in epidemic prevention. Prepare enough emergency response force and strengthen epidemic prevention training for teaching staff. It is necessary to arrange campus activities for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, enrich cultural life, and ensure that the quantity of daily necessities is stable and the price is stable.

Beijing disease control reminder: strengthen campus epidemic prevention management, and do a good job of epidemic prevention when returning to Beijing and new students entering school

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said that it is now a critical period for schools to deal with the epidemic. It is necessary to tighten the “quartet of responsibilities”, strictly implement the main responsibilities and personal responsibilities of teachers, students and employees, strengthen campus epidemic prevention management, and do a good job of returning to Beijing and returning to school. , New students enter the school for epidemic prevention and vaccination, implement campus grid management, and avoid cross-regional flow.

It is necessary to strengthen the standardized management of on-campus health observation sites, and do a good job in environmental nucleic acid testing and cleaning and disinfection of public toilets, laundry rooms, toilets, stair handrails, door handles, elevator buttons, and public items.

Health observers should implement closed-loop management during the observation period, strictly implement standardized wearing of masks, wash hands frequently, ventilate frequently, maintain a safe social distance, and conduct nucleic acid testing and health monitoring as required, such as fever, dry cough, fatigue, sore throat, sniffing ( Symptoms such as loss of taste), nasal congestion, runny nose, conjunctivitis, myalgia and diarrhea should be reported as soon as possible.

Beijing requires the campus family area to be included in the scope of control at the same time

Xu Hejian, a spokesman for the Beijing Municipal Government, introduced that it is necessary to adhere to the fast-paced system, handle the epidemic situation on campus, and use the shortest time to surround and fight it out. Beijing’s emergency response mechanism for epidemic-related risks is directly checked and dispatched. Municipal and territorial health, disease control and security forces enter the school to quickly carry out investigations, investigations, management and control, transfer, and isolation. Adhere to the simultaneous investigation of people, things, and the environment, comprehensively investigate the risk points and personnel involved in the activity trajectory of the case, and locate and classify them as soon as possible to prevent risk spillovers. The campus family area and other areas are simultaneously included in the scope of control.

close contact

Chaoyang: As of 15:00 today, a total of 1485 people have been determined to be in close contact

Meng Rui, deputy head of the Chaoyang District People’s Government, reported that: with the help of scientific and technological strength to support the transfer work, as of 15:00 today, Chaoyang District has determined a total of 1,485 people in close contact, so that they can follow the judgment, follow the transmission, follow the inspection, and follow the management, involving Chaoyang District personnel. Isolation and control measures have been implemented, and personnel from other provinces and regions have been transferred to assisted investigations to further enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control.

Nucleic acid screening

21,848 people were sampled in and around Communication University of China Results were negative

Meng Rui, deputy head of Chaoyang District, introduced that on September 10, a total of 21,848 people were sampled in the Communication University of China, China Transmission International Exchange Center, Bangzijing Student Apartment, Beijing International Studies University and the adjacent Pearl River Oasis Home Community. All were negative.

On September 10th, the cumulative nucleic acid test of 16,736 people in Beihua Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. Results were negative

Wang Feng, member of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Vice President of Beijing University of Chemical Technology, introduced that on September 10, the Changping and Chaoyang campuses of Beijing University of Chemical Technology did all the required inspections. A total of 16,736 nucleic acid tests were conducted, including 6,889 in Changping and 9,847 in Chaoyang. All were negative.

