Summer 2023 friendlies on Sky, NOW and DAZN: live matches on 29 and 30 July

Summer 2023 will see a series of pre-season friendlies between top club sides taking place around the world. These are unofficial matches that teams need to test their physical condition, try out new game patterns and view any new signings, in view of next season. In Italy, the summer friendlies will involve the big names in Serie A, ready to do battle in view of the start of the championship. The matches will be broadcast by the main broadcasters such as Sky, DAZN and NOW, with commentary by expert commentators who will analyze the form of the teams, highlighting the strengths and weaknesses of each club.

FOOTBALL ON SKY, NOW, DAZN – SATURDAY 29 AND SUNDAY 30 JULY 2023

SATURDAY 29 JULY 2023

ore 01:30 BRIGHTON vs NEWCASTLE [esclusiva]

live Sky Sport Summer (201), Sky Sport Calcio (202) and streaming on NOW

commentary Philip Benincampi

In view of the start of the new season, six Premier League teams, including Chelsea and Newcastle, will compete in a series of matches on the east coast of the United States from 23 to 30 July.



ore 18:30 NAPOLI vs HATAYASPOR [esclusiva]

live Sky Sport 251 (pay per view only at a cost of €9.99)

commentary Andrew Marinozzi

Fieldside and interviews: Francis Modugno

ore 21:00 ROME vs AMATEUR STAR [esclusiva]

live Sky Sport Calcio (202) and streaming on NOW

ore 23:00 BARCELLONA vs REAL MADRID

live Sky Sport Summer (201), Sky Sport Calcio (202) and streaming on NOW

commentary Dario Massara

Soccer Champions Tour – From the United States, the best matches of the summer tour involving: Juventus, Milan, Arsenal, Barcelona, ​​Manchester United and Real Madrid.

SUNDAY 30 JULY 2023

ore 18:00 ASTON VILLA vs BRENTFORD [esclusiva]

live Sky Sport Calcio (202) and streaming on NOW

commentary Elia Faggion

ore 20:45 CHELSEA vs FULFAM [esclusiva]

live Sky Sport Summer (201), Sky Sport Calcio (202) and streaming on NOW

commentary Dario Massara

SATURDAY 29 JULY 2023

Kawasaki Frontale vs Bayern Monaco 29/07/2023 12:00

commentary: Giovanni Marrucci

After the challenge against European champions Manchester City, Bayer Monaco continues its tour of Japan and preparation for next season by facing Kawasaki Frontale, a J1 League team, at Tokyo’s National Stadium.



Empoli vs Lille 07/29/2023 14:00

commentary: Frederick Zanon

Level appointment for Paolo Zanetti’s Empoli. At the Kufstein Arena, the Tuscans face Lille, the French team that will play in the next edition of the Conference League, in the second international friendly of the Austrian retreat.



Celtic vs Wolvehampton Wandereres 29/07/2023 15:00

Commentary in original language: Con Murphy e Kenny Cunningham

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic, back on the Hoops bench after splitting with Ange Postecoglou, goes to the Aviva Stadium in Dublin to face Premier League side Wolverhampton in a friendly. An important test for the winners of the last national treble



Bournemouth vs Atalanta 29/07/2023 16:00

commentary: Riccardo Mancini

Closed the retreat in Clusone for Gian Piero Gasperini’s boys, ready to face the first international test against Bournemouth. The match at the Vitality Stadium, the home of the English club, can give good indications on the Nerazzurri’s form and market indications based on the use of Hojlund, target number 1 for Manchester United’s attack.



Genoa vs Monaco 29/07/2023 20:30 [disponibile anche su ZONA DAZN – Sky canale 214]

commentary: Alberto Santi

After the three friendlies in Val di Fassa with Fassa, WSG Tirol and Venice, Alberto Gilardino’s Genoa are back in front of the “Luigi Ferraris” crowd to face Monaco, sixth in the last Ligue 1. An important test to prepare for the return to Serie A: how will it end?



Barcellona vs Real Madrid 29/07/2023 23:00

commentary: Gabriele Giustiniani

An appointment not to be missed on the Soccer Champions Tour, which stages the first Clásico of the season at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. For Barcelona and Real Madrid, this is the third confrontation on US soil after Miami in 2017 and Las Vegas last year, both of which ended with a Blaugrana triumph.

SUNDAY 30 JULY 2023

Liverpool vs Leicester 30/07/2023 11:00

commentary: Alessio DeGiuseppe

With training in Germany over, Liverpool make their debut in the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy at the National Stadium. A return to Asia for the Reds, who faced Crystal Palace here last summer in front of over 50,000 people. Before the big match against Bayern Munich there is a match against Leicester from the new coach Enzo Maresca



Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City 30/07/2023 13:00 [disponibile anche su ZONA DAZN – Sky canale 214]

commentary: Frederick Zanon

Far East tour for Manchester City. After a perfect season, which ended with victory in the Champions League and a treble, Pep Guardiola’s team continues to prepare for another year in pursuit of success by returning to Seoul, South Korea, for the first time since 1976. Seoul World Cup Stadium is Atletico Madrid

