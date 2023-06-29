Summer and accidents go hand in hand? These four injuries are most common during the summer months

Photo by Malle-Liisa Raigla

A bright, sunny and warm summer, unfortunately, contains both major and minor accidents and injuries. For some injuries, just a band-aid is enough, but for some accidents, an injury can scar a person for life. But which four injuries occur most especially in the summer months?

You shouldn’t jump into the water just for the fun of it – never!

Summer attracts people to, on and in the water bodies. Both those who can swim and those who can’t go to the river, lake or sea. But a certain group of people try to jump into the water at every opportunity – at worst head first.

“One young man came to the appointment until he had jumped into the water head first,” says ORTO Klīnika back surgeon Artis Gulbis about one of the many cases of neck fracture. “Twenty people came with him: friends, acquaintances and relatives. Everyone was very concerned and sympathetic. After the operation, it turned out that this young man would never be able to walk again. He spent a week in the intensive care unit, and out of all his acquaintances, only three or four relatives visited him there. The boy then had to spend several more weeks in the hospital, and in the end he was completely alone. Nobody needed him. Paralyzed. And like many others who have suffered a spinal injury after jumping into a lake, quarry or river, the young man replayed that moment in his head again and again – a few milliseconds from the fatal jump. The terrifying realization that he shouldn’t have. He shouldn’t have jumped…,” recalls Gulbis.

The neck is very fragile – it is not protected by ribs or large bones. As a result of an accident or blow, a person may not break their neck, but instead, damage to the spinal cord ligaments, tears, dislocations, spinal fractures and spinal cord injuries can occur.

In most cases, if a person hits his head on a rock, branch or the bottom of a body of water while jumping into the water, he will not swim back to shore. A blow often causes loss of consciousness and just as often paralysis of parts of the body due to spinal cord injury. If you see a person jumping into the water and not resurfacing, you should go to the rescue. At this point, there’s no point in worrying about aggravating the injury. If the person is pulled out, it is advisable to lay him down, but not directly on the ground or sand, but rather on a towel, sheet, blanket, because when the ambulance arrives, the victim has to be moved again.

Even if the person is not breathing, do not turn him on his side or make him sit up so that he coughs up water. A horizontal or lying position is best. Mouth-to-mouth breathing and heart massage must also be done without moving the body or head from side to side. In such accidents, an ambulance must be called immediately. If the spinal cord injury is critical, the spinal cord is not completely damaged and paralysis has not occurred, the operation must be performed within 2-8 hours.

Arm and clavicle fractures

Many summer activities such as riding a bicycle, roller skates or scooter, and playing ball games – volleyball, soccer, basketball – carry the risk of falling. When people fall, they intuitively try to stretch out their arm to cushion the fall, but doing so can injure or even break the arm.

In case of suspected arm fracture or other fractures, you should contact the nearest EMO or seek help from a traumatologist or orthopedist. Fractures are not always painful, do not cause swelling, and are not as visible as an open fracture. A fall or impact may only cause a crack in the bone, which may be difficult to see even with an X-ray. “The doctor dealing with the patient’s injury should always keep in mind the possibility of a fracture and assess whether the bone needs further examination to determine the final diagnosis,” explains Dr. Peredistijs. Sometimes, if an injured bone is suspected, a computed tomography or MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, is performed. “A fracture is not a small thing. In addition to the broken bone, all the surrounding soft tissues, muscles and ligaments are also injured. An unnoticed and untreated fracture takes longer to heal, causes long-term pain and discomfort, and in the case of improper healing can cause permanent limitations of movement,” warns the traumatologist and orthopedist.

If the bone is not broken, but the injured area is sore and bruised, cold compresses will help. Every few hours, you can place ice cubes wrapped in a cloth on the bruise and keep it for 8-10 minutes. A bruise is painful because the injured area is inflamed, but it’s not bad – that’s how healing happens.

Summer “classic” – scratches, bruises and small wounds

As the old saying goes, misfortune does not shout when it comes. It is especially relevant in summer, because people are more active and take full advantage of the sunny weather. Minor injuries, cuts or bruises can also occur in completely normal situations, such as gardening, barbecuing or walking barefoot. Many use iodine, brilliant green or hydrogen peroxide to clean small wounds. However, according to Andrejs Peredistijs, a traumatologist and orthopedist at ORTO Klīnik, it is not worth doing. “From the moment the skin and the subcutaneous surface are injured, platelets, or special clotting cells, which are responsible for the healing process, accumulate in the area of ​​damage. If we clean the wound with strong caustic substances, we flush away the platelets and prolong the wound healing process,” explains Dr. Peredistijs.

If there is dirt in the wound, it should be washed off under cool running water. The wound must then be dried and covered with a wound patch or strips – small, narrow patches that help pull the edges of the wound together. It is recommended to apply a wound tampon or a piece of cotton to a heavily bleeding wound and hold it tight for 3-5 minutes. During this time, the blood vessel stops, except in cases where large blood vessels were damaged. A patch is placed on the wound when it stops bleeding.

Knee pain – one of the ailments of drivers

In the summer, long car journeys are often undertaken – to the other side of the country, to neighboring countries or even further. Drivers who have kept their foot on the gas pedal for a long time often feel pain in the right knee joint, and the unpleasant feeling accompanies them for a few days after the trip. Driving a car is one of the classic activities that trigger anterior knee pain syndrome. In addition to drivers, it occurs in people of very different occupations, ages, genders and physical abilities in situations where they load their knee joints evenly over a long period of time.

A cool compress placed on the knee joint, which must be kept on for 20 minutes, helps relieve knee pain. This should be done every two hours. Painkillers can be purchased from a pharmacy for pain, and a knee support is also helpful.

When planning a longer ride, a knee orthosis or support can be used to prevent pain. Both support the front of the knee joint and reduce pain. However, it should be remembered that these are temporary solutions that, if used for a long time, cause excessive muscle laxity and can worsen the problem. A long-term problem can be solved with physical therapy aimed at balancing muscle strength.

