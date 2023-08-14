Home » Summer closing Business Desk — Businesses
Summer suspension for the services of the Business Desk of the Emilia Romagna region. It will not operate from 14 to 18 August 2023.

We will be able to contact you again from 21 August. These are the times and the telephone reference: 848 800 258, active from Monday to Friday, from 9:30 to 13:00. The cost of the call corresponds to that of the local tariff, which depends on your tariff plan.

After the summer closure, the Business Desk service can also be contacted by email by writing to impresa@regione.emilia-romagna.it or to infoporfesr@regione.emilia-romagna.it

