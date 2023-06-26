Summer Davos preview: Seeking the world’s way to restart growth at a critical moment of change-Chinanews.com

China News Agency, Beijing, June 26. Title: Summer Davos Prospects: At a Critical Moment of Change, Explore the World’s Way to Restart Growth

China News Agency reporter Chen Su

The 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (“Summer Davos Forum 2023”) will be held in Tianjin from June 27 to 29. This is the first time in four years that the Summer Davos Forum will resume online At the critical moment of world economic recovery and transformation, this forum will bring together global leaders and corporate innovation forces to explore the way to restart the growth of the world economy.

Searching for a path to global economic recovery

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the global economy has faced many tests and challenges. At present, restoring the vitality of the global economy has become a common task faced by all countries in the world, and it is urgent for all countries to unite and cooperate to deal with it.

As a global dialogue platform for the world‘s top political, business, and other circles, the World Economic Forum has always been a vane for all walks of life to observe the world‘s political and economic trends, and to make suggestions for the development of the world economy and respond to global challenges. The 2023 Summer Davos Forum will also uphold this purpose. About 1,500 public and private sector leaders from more than 90 countries will gather in Tianjin to explore ways to recover the current global economy.

Chen Liming, chairman of the Greater China region of the World Economic Forum, said that a series of de-globalization risks caused by the new crown epidemic and geopolitical conflicts have profoundly changed the world. New issues such as economic recession, decoupling and disconnection, inflation, food and energy supply are emerging one after another. Long-term challenges such as climate change, energy transition and biodiversity loss still need to be faced. The development of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence is also attracting attention. This year’s Summer Davos Forum will continue to uphold the “neutral and impartial” stance, and continue to promote various dialogues such as government-business dialogues, East-West dialogues, etc., hoping to solve the short-term and long-term challenges that the world is facing.

“Overall, this summer’s Davos Forum has basically returned to the level before the epidemic. We expect that the four-year backlog of dialogue and cooperation needs will be released at this year’s annual meeting.” Chen Liming explain.

Provide solutions for changing the world economy

The world today is not only facing the short-term problem of economic recovery, but also the long-term problem of rapid transformation and sustainable development, which concerns the future and destiny of the entire human race. As a pioneering dialogue platform for discussing the global economy, this Summer Davos Forum will provide solutions for profound changes in the world, discuss how to provide new impetus for innovation and entrepreneurship, promote growth, and shape a more equitable, sustainable and resilient global economy.

The press conference before the 14th Summer Davos Forum held a few days ago revealed that the annual conference has six core themes: restarting growth, China in a global context, energy transition and material supply, and development in the post-epidemic era. Consumer trends, protecting nature and climate and deploying innovations. The conference will also explore the latest global issues, such as the global debt explosion, financial stability, climate action, etc., which have systemic implications for Asia and the rest of the world. In addition, the conference will cover the latest innovations that have the potential to change the world, such as generative artificial intelligence, plant sensors, care technology, batteries and electric vehicles.

Market demand is the fundamental driving force for technological innovation and economic transformation. The future of the world economy requires the main body of the market——enterprises to exert their strength. The theme of this forum is “Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the World Economy”.

Chen Liming said that enterprises and entrepreneurs are the creators of social wealth and the main body of innovation. The core objective of the annual meeting is to re-energize innovation and entrepreneurship in Asia and around the world, and promote the steady progress of the world economy towards a more equitable, sustainable and resilient future.

Demonstrating the “power” of China‘s economic recovery

In 2007, the World Economic Forum has held the “New Champions Annual Meeting” in China every year since 2007, that is, the Summer Davos Forum. So far, the Summer Davos Forum has been held for 13 sessions and has become an important platform for China to communicate with the world . Looking forward to China‘s economic prospects and focusing on “China‘s contribution” to the world economy is also an important part of the Summer Davos Forum.

According to a report released by the World Bank, China‘s average contribution to world economic growth from 2013 to 2021 is as high as 38.6%, exceeding the sum of the contributions of the G7 countries, and it is the number one driving force for world economic growth. Recently, international institutions such as the International Monetary Fund have also raised their forecasts for China‘s economic growth this year, demonstrating their confidence in China‘s economic development prospects.

In recent years, China has vigorously promoted high-quality development and accelerated economic transformation. At the same time, it has continued to “open the country and embrace the world” and maintain a high level of opening up. The “Belt and Road” initiative has also “contributed to the process of globalization”. With the smooth transition of the epidemic, China‘s economic recovery will inject greater confidence and vitality into the world economy.

Gao Jian, deputy director of the International Department of the National Development and Reform Commission of China, said that the current Summer Davos Forum provides a platform for exchanges and dialogues between political circles and business circles of various countries, which will help all parties understand China‘s economic situation and deepen their understanding of China‘s economic situation. A high-level understanding of opening up to the outside world, and a firm confidence in cultivating and investing in China.

It is understood that this forum has a number of topics in China and Asia, including China‘s economic prospects, the future of the “Belt and Road” initiative, the new blueprint for digital China, and China‘s climate financing, etc., to help participants keep abreast of China and the entire Asia. economic outlook. (over)

