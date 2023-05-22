Home » SUMMER ERA – On Rai Movie on the occasion of the Day for Legality and the Contrast to Mafia Crime
SUMMER ERA – On Rai Movie on the occasion of the Day for Legality and the Contrast to Mafia Crime

SUMMER ERA – On Rai Movie on the occasion of the Day for Legality and the Contrast to Mafia Crime

On the occasion of the Day for Legality and the Contrast to Mafia Crime, established in memory of the Capaci massacre of 1992, Tuesday 23 May 2023 at 19.30 Rai Movie broadcasts “Era d’Estateby Fiorella Infascelli.

The film recounts the days when, in 1985, Falcone and his colleague Paolo Borsellino had to move, with their families, to Asinara, a Sardinian island which at the time housed a maximum security prison. The decision had been taken to protect the two magistrates from mafia threats, in view of the maxi-trial that was being prepared at the time. But Falcone fears that the measure is intended to remove them from Palermo and hinder their investigation. Touching cinematographic work, which explores an unknown episode of the stories of Falcone and Borsellino and intelligently highlights the human aspect.

Starring Giuseppe Fiorello, Massimo Popolizio, Valeria Solarino, Elisabetta Piccolomini, Claudia Potenza, Elvira Camarrone

