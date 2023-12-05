Summer Games: Associations want permission for Russian athletes to compete at the Olympics

Russian athletes can hope for permission to compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics. According to the wishes of international summer sports associations and the continental associations of the National Olympic Committees, athletes who have qualified for the Olympics under a neutral flag should be allowed to take part in the Games in Paris.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) should make a quick decision on this issue, demanded the umbrella organizations at the Olympic summit in Lausanne. The IOC leadership around President Thomas Bach pointed out that participation for athletes from Russia and Belarus was only possible under strict conditions. They are only allowed to take part in Paris as individual athletes under a neutral flag and have no connection to the army and security organs. Teams are generally not permitted.

Because of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, Russia’s athletes were initially excluded from international sports competitions. This also applies to athletes from Belarus, which Russia supports. The IOC had already opened the door to the major sports stages for Russia and Belarus in the spring and set the framework for participation in competitions.

