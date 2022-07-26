The number of holidays has arrived! We have been waiting for this for some time and for some months we have been working to look for articles, photos and comics capable of making us travel very far while remaining anchored under the umbrella. Page after page you will find yourself with one foot in Alaska and the other on an artificial island in Qatar. A bit like Plastic man, that comic book character who stretches out of proportion and changes shape at will.

Indeed there are many islands in this issue: treasure, human-built, prehistoric or volcanic. Those who love camping will learn a few tricks to sleep comfortably under the stars, after roasting sausages in front of the fire (er, it takes an adult here though).

And for those of you who never leave without a pencil and a diary in your suitcase, there is good news: notes taken during a trip and shared with others can become an editorial success. It happened to a young couple who had taken a daring drive from London to Sydney: shortly after returning home they founded a publishing house. And they have also changed the way many girls and boys travel.