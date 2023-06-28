Summer parent-child travel will usher in a comprehensive recovery, air tickets will remain high_China.org.cn

China Net Travel, June 28th. Tongcheng Travel released the “2023 Summer Travel Forecast Report” (hereinafter referred to as the “Report”) on June 27th. The “Report” predicts that this year’s summer (July 1st to September 1st) air ticket prices will remain high, with an average price increase of about 32% over the same period in 2022 and about 5% over the same period in 2019.

The “Report” pointed out that this year’s summer passenger flow peak will appear in three time periods, namely around July 2 (primary and middle schools are on holiday), from late July to mid-August, and around September 3 (the week before the school starts. ). The “Report” predicts that the first wave of departure peaks this summer will be about a week earlier than in normal years, and passenger traffic at popular passenger stations and airports will continue to operate at a high level.

According to the “Report”, popular flights on some popular routes during the summer vacation are more popular, the trend of price increases is obvious, and the advance booking of air tickets has increased significantly compared with the same period in recent years. This year, the proportions of the two major customer groups of parents and children and students booking tickets more than 7 days in advance are 24.9% and 18.7%, respectively, which are higher than the same period in 2022.

The “Report” predicts that summer parent-child travel will usher in a full recovery, and the proportion of student customers is expected to reach 33%, exceeding the level of the same period in 2019. Popular travel destinations mainly include: Guangzhou, Beijing, Chongqing, Chengdu, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Changsha, etc. (Wu Ce Yiding)

