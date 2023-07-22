Summer party at the Grugahalle in Essen: Jasmin Herren performs

Essen-Rüttenscheid. Various events take place at the fair at Essen’s Grugahalle. Pop singer Jasmin Herren will perform on Saturday (July 22nd).

Accompanying the summer festival at the Grugahalle there is a program with various events for children and adults. These events are scheduled from July 14th to 23rd:

Friday, July 14: To the traditional opening fireworks invite the showmen at nightfall. The light spectacle is free for everyone. Friday 14 July and Saturday 22 July: On music program is offered in the beer garden “Zum merry bird”. Ina Colada will perform on Friday, July 14th. The singer from the Ruhr area has been on the European party stages for many years. She can be seen regularly in winter in Sölden, Ischgl, Tux, Obertauern, Mayrhofen and in summer on Mallorca, on the golden and sunny beaches in Bulgaria and in Lloret de Mar (Spain). With her version of the song “I love life” she was invited to the “ZDF television garden”. Jasmin Herren will perform on Saturday, July 22nd. She is a German pop singer and reality TV actress. In 2022, she participated as a contestant in Jungle Camp.Monday, July 17: The Bumper Car Soccer Cup starts at 6 p.m. “One of this year’s highlights at the summer festival in the Grugahalle is the ‘soccer game’ on Richard Müller’s bumper car,” announce the organizers. In bumper car soccer, the ball may only be played with the scooter or the head. Each team consists of a team of four participants. A starting fee of at least 10 euros per person is charged for the good cause – the Lichtblicke campaign. Additional donations are welcome. According to the organizer, “numerous well-known guests” are expected among the participants and visitors.Tuesday, July 18: On Travesty show program with costumes, song and song awaits visitors from 6 p.m. on “Pink Tuesday” in the cult beer garden “Zum Ritter”.Thursday, July 20th: At the family day there are reduced prices on all rides. In addition, there are special offers at the game and amusement shops as well as at the food stands. Entire duration of the fair: For the 50th anniversary, the showmen want to give visitors an impression of their trade. That is why they are presenting one at the east entrance of Messe Essen in the new glass foyer Exhibition with historical exhibits from the history of the showmen. The exhibition can be viewed free of charge on the walkways to the fair.

