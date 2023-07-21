Summer stage in the Kultur Hof: “Every evening has its own charm”

Not everything about the pandemic was bad. When a lot of things were not allowed in the summer of 2020, but at least culture was allowed to be offered outdoors, Wolfgang Pfeiffer and his team from the Kultur Hof Linz in Ludlgasse made a virtue out of necessity. “We thought, if nothing else works, then we’ll do a summer stage here.” The reactions of the visitors as well as the organizer were clear and unmistakable. The summer stage became a permanent fixture. The fourth season starts on August 8th.

“The basic idea was to present the range of programs in the Kultur Hof in the summer as well and to use the wonderful inner courtyard for this,” says Pfeiffer. It was about using the Kultur Hof as an actual courtyard for the cultural offerings.

The idea quickly played itself into the hearts of the audience, and so this year there will again be a place for everything that can be found in cabaret, magic, improv theater and concerts in the courtyard during the eight evenings. And then there is the ambience of the inner courtyard of the Vierkanter. Here people like to be seduced from the stage – and stay there when the (non-existent) curtain has fallen. He personally looks forward to every evening and finds it difficult to highlight someone in particular, says the Kultur-Hof boss. “Every evening has its special charms.” It starts with the evening of “Fine Mixture” when Jacky Hanzhanz, Wiff Enzenhofer and Reini Gruber have the actor Daniel Gawlowski as guests to chat and sing with him (8 August).

Actor Daniel Gawlowski tells the story of his life as a guest of “Feine Misch”. Image: private

On August 9th it’s improv “1 against 1” with Wagner & Co, followed by the cabaret reading “Die rot-weiß-rote Seele” with Gerlinde and Werner Rohrhofer (16th August) and the poetry slam on 17th August. The popular magic show for adults, “Magic Monday”, is scheduled for Tuesday (August 22nd), “Die Strottern” will play on August 23rd and the Delaytanten on August 29th, before the summer stage with PowerPoint Karaoke for this year comes to an end on August 30th. It doesn’t start until 7.30 p.m., otherwise it generally starts at 7 p.m.

The Strottern maintain a wonderful musical style. Image: Peter M. Mayr

Maps and more information below kultur-hof.at

