However, the countries of northern Europe, headed by Finland e Sweden. The possibility of having more light available thanks to summer time, in fact, especially benefits the countries of Southern Europe. In the North, however, the days during the summer are already very long due to the proximity to the North Pole. In Finland, for example, on longer days, the sun rises before four in the morning and sets almost at 11pm. The hour gained therefore does not serve either to have more light in the evening or to save on the energy front.

It’s Italy?

Adopted for the first time in 1910, with interruptions between 1921 and 1939 and between 1948 and 1965, in Italy daylight saving time is a system that allows you to make the most of the hours of daylight throughout the summer. Between March and October, in fact, there is naturally more light available, since the sun, at this time of the year, rises earlier (in Italy around 4:30 am) and sets later (around 8 pm).

By moving the hands forward by an hour, the hours of daylight better cover the hours set aside for human activities, effectively allowing you to enjoy an extra hour of light in the evening. During the Conte Uno government, Italy filed a formal request in Brussels to maintain the system of six months a year of summer time, six months of solar time. Returning to recent days, with the center-right government Meloni, the senator of the Lega Paolo Arrigoni, head of Energy of the Carroccio, confirmed the bipartisan political will to push for a measure that exceeds the alternation between solar time and summer time.

The previous USA of 2007

The United States is also preparing for the permanent adoption of summer time, which in the Anglo-Saxon language is called “Daylight Saving Time”, that is, “Time to gain daylight”. “The United States – explains Prisco Piscitelli, epidemiologist and vice president Sima – already provide us with very positive experimental data because in 2007 they temporarily extended the summer time by 4 weeks in order to save energy, allowing researchers to make comparisons with previous years “.

The solution also had positive consequences on the security front. “This extension of summer time – confirms Piscitelli – has resulted in an average reduction of 7% in robberies in the USA with peaks of -27%, postponing winter twilight by one hour (precisely the time between 16 and 17 in which usually you leave your workplace and are more exposed to the risk of being subjected to robbery or violence). The social costs avoided thanks to the lower incidence of robberies were estimated by researchers at 59 million dollars in 2007 alone, to which must be added approximately 240 million dollars in direct and indirect costs attributable to the lower frequency of rapes. All this thanks to an extension of just 4 weeks of the summer time and without considering the energy savings from which the US initiative for 2007 started ».