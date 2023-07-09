Summer Tourism Market Thrives: The Rise of Research and Study Tours and Cultural Tourism

Title: Summer Tourism Market Experiences Growth in Research and Study Tours, Favors Cultural Tourism

Hangzhou, China – July 9, 2023: As the summer vacation begins, the tourism market is witnessing a surge in various forms of travel, including research and study tours, as well as a growing preference for cultural tourism experiences.

According to a recent report by CCTV News, students all over the country are flocking to different destinations, resulting in a tourist boom. This year, the summer tourism market is anticipated to offer a richer and more diverse range of experiences, particularly in cultural tourism.

The “Only Henan·Drama Fantasy City” scenic spot, located in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, has already welcomed over 60,000 students in a single month. This unique attraction showcases theater performances and employs science and technology to recreate the wisdom of ancient sages and poets. Students can immerse themselves in art dramas and light and shadow performances, gaining a deeper appreciation for the timeless allure of traditional culture.

Aside from the theatrical performances, the scenic spot also houses a museum dedicated to intangible cultural heritage. Here, visitors can explore various exhibits, including naïve cloth tigers and witty shadow puppetry, which have garnered significant attention from tourists.

Meanwhile, in Longsheng, Guangxi, college student research volunteers from all over China have arrived to explore the historical evolution of ancient villages. They have been eager to witness famous landmarks such as the Drum Tower and Fengyu Bridge in Dong Township, as well as learn traditional skills like straw weaving associated with intangible cultural heritage such as grass dragons and grass lions. Participants have also been given the opportunity to experience the intricate production processes behind traditional silk reeling, Dong belt, and Dong brocade, furthering their understanding of the cultural inheritance preserved in the “Millennium Dong Village.”

In recent years, Longsheng Guangnan Village has taken steps to revitalize the region, refurbishing and reconstructing 13 fire pond settlements. This effort has contributed to the development of an integrated “industry-university-research” network, enabling research activities, cultural tourism, and rural revival in Dong villages within Guangnan. As a result, the village now welcomes research teams from across the country during both winter and summer vacations. The research and study tour of 2023 is expected to continue until August 26.

With the summer vacation in full swing, it is evident that the tourism market is experiencing a significant boost with research and study tours gaining popularity. Cultural tourism, in particular, is favored by students and tourists alike, as it offers a unique opportunity to explore the rich heritage and traditions of various regions.

Source: CCTV

Author: Chen Dong

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

