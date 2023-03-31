news-txt”>

The season officially begins on the Costa Smeralda. Only a few days left and then the doors of the Cala di Volpe hotel in Porto Cervo will reopen to its wealthy clients. The ultra-luxury facilities managed by Marriott with Sardegna Resort, the company that owns the hotels with Qatar Holding and Smeralda Holding, are ready: the Cervo hotel opened in early March, on 6 April it’s the turn of the Cala di Volpe, followed by the Romazzino and Pitrizza.

A particular year, 2023, for Cala di Volpe: in fact, the 60 years of life of the ‘old lady of the Costa Smeralda’ are being celebrated. Opened to the public in July 1963, the first of the chain, the hotel records the highest turnover among the four on the Costa and for its sixtieth birthday it has a rich calendar of events in store that will be hosted inside the hotel and at the nearby golf club.

The highlight of the celebrations will be the Imagine Dragons concert on August 12 with a gala dinner by the pool. The American pop group formed in Las Vegas in 2008 is among the most quoted of the moment, with seven albums under its belt, two of which live and with around 75 million copies sold overall. The band arrives in Porto Cervo after a performance in Budapest, then will fly to Warsaw to continue the world tour.

The conditions for a good season are all there. “It is true that the Russian market will be missing again this year, but the other European, American and South-Eastern markets, including the Italian market, are responding well – explained Franco Mulas, area manager of Marriott, on the occasion of the press conference for the start of summer – We have been working on extending the season for years and we believe we can finally achieve it, closing our facilities in late October. However, we will need to focus well on air transport”. No personnel problems here. “Our brigades are already complete – confirms Mulas – 92% of the staff is always the same, they return to us year after year and this gives a good idea of ​​the family that we want to convey and which means that 65% of our customers are loyal”.