Summit of center-right leaders in Arcore: “Important steps forward towards a strong and capable team,” reads the note released after the meeting. But the knot of the technical ministers remains: Matteo Salvini says no. New meeting next week. In a post on Fb, Meloni attacks the left that “takes to the streets against” the policies of the Meloni government “not yet formed”. CGIL in the square in Rome a year after Forza Nuova’s assault on the union: “We are not here against someone but to listen to the work” said the secretary Landini from the stage
Bersani: risk is not Meloni but galloping abstention
“I hear talk of risks, of democracy … The most urgent risk lies in a runaway mechanism of abstention, which has a quality inside and that is that gradually those who are out of the game are abstaining, who are also out due to social conditions, whoever comes out of decent minimum conditions of economic and social security tends to leave representative democracy. If democracy does not deliver the goods to half the population, anything can come. It is not a question of Meloni, it is a question of having a project for a piece of society that is breaking away, that has lost the radar signal and here is an invocation to a left that should be the interpreter of this thing, that if you load up with a little courage, novelties and new proposals: work, the social issue if not some risk is actually there and it comes from there ». Like this Pier Luigi Bersaniexponent of Articolo Uno, in the first episode of the new season of “Le Parole”, the program of Massimo Gramellini aired on Saturday from 20.20 on Rai3.
CGIL: Calenda, politicians do not go to demonstrations, they respond
The answers. The leader of Action said so Carlo Calenda. Wouldn’t the center-right have a majority of the country? “These are the things the right said when the left won. There is a winner », Calenda replies.
CGIL in the square: “Listen to the work”
CGIL in the streets of Rome a year after Forza Nuova’s assault on the union. “Italy, Europe listen to the work”, the title of the event. Even the minister Orlando and the leader of the M5s Conte in the procession, the secretary of the Pd Letta and Rampelli of Fdi at the headquarters of Corso Italia. “We don’t need single men in charge. We have already paid heavily in recent years, both for those who claimed to be on the right and left and then made the same policies. Solutions must be found all together. We are not here against anyone but to listen to the work », the secretary Maurizio Landini said from the stage.