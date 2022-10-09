8:51

Bersani: risk is not Meloni but galloping abstention

“I hear talk of risks, of democracy … The most urgent risk lies in a runaway mechanism of abstention, which has a quality inside and that is that gradually those who are out of the game are abstaining, who are also out due to social conditions, whoever comes out of decent minimum conditions of economic and social security tends to leave representative democracy. If democracy does not deliver the goods to half the population, anything can come. It is not a question of Meloni, it is a question of having a project for a piece of society that is breaking away, that has lost the radar signal and here is an invocation to a left that should be the interpreter of this thing, that if you load up with a little courage, novelties and new proposals: work, the social issue if not some risk is actually there and it comes from there ». Like this Pier Luigi Bersaniexponent of Articolo Uno, in the first episode of the new season of “Le Parole”, the program of Massimo Gramellini aired on Saturday from 20.20 on Rai3.