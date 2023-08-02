Home » Summit of Amazon countries seeks to stop deforestation
News

Summit of Amazon countries seeks to stop deforestation

by admin
Summit of Amazon countries seeks to stop deforestation

Deforestation in the Amazon remains one of the biggest environmental concerns, with almost 20,000 square kilometers of vegetation lost in this vast region in 2022. However, there is hope of stopping this destruction through a joint effort led by eight countries that share the biome. The summit, which will take place in Brazil next week, seeks to consolidate a unified position on the preservation of the Amazon to present it at the world climate summit in November.

With its seven million square kilometers, the Amazon is one of the most diverse and vital areas on the planet. In addition to hosting an immense variety of flora and fauna, it is also the world‘s main source of fresh water and home to more than 40 million people and 400 indigenous ethnic groups. Protecting this ecosystem is essential to maintain environmental balance and guarantee the subsistence of local communities.

Unfortunately, deforestation has continued to increase, registering 21% more than the previous year. Brazil, with its 60% of the Amazon region, leads the figures with a devastation of 72.8%, followed by Bolivia, Peru and Colombia. Fires, illegal mining and the illicit trade in timber are the main causes behind this destruction.

The felling of trees is presented as the first step for many of these illegal activities. Carrying out such deforestation is expensive, since it requires investment in machinery, personnel and logistics in difficult-to-access terrain. The money obtained from the illegal sale of timber is reinvested in new illegal logging, creating a vicious circle that is difficult to break.

The situation is especially alarming in protected areas, such as indigenous territories and environmental conservation units. One study revealed that 10% of illegal logging occurred in these areas, negatively affecting local communities and their sustainable income options.

See also  Collision between a tractor and a car in Belluno

To address this crisis, it is crucial to “reforest minds.” That is, to create awareness and promote the care of the biome at all levels of society. In addition, it seeks to promote educational tourism and the active participation of indigenous communities in the protection of their territories. Only with a joint effort and a unified position of the Amazonian countries will we be able to successfully face this challenge and preserve the Amazon for future generations. The summit in Brazil is an important step in this direction and an opportunity to make a significant difference in protecting this priceless natural wonder.

You may also like

Waltrop: bomb discovery and evacuation – Ruhr area...

Authority “above” disrupts our humble work

JetBlue Offers Flights to US Cities Starting at...

Pedestrians in the Center of Santa Marta who...

City Government Focuses on Economic Development and Annual...

Germans drink almost twice as much non-alcoholic beer

They indict Donald Trump – EntornoInteligente

Two men fell while transporting drugs on the...

OLG Schleswig: No basic price obligation for candles

Erdogan asks Putin to renew the grain agreement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy