Summit of Amazon countries seeks to stop deforestation

Deforestation in the Amazon remains one of the biggest environmental concerns, with almost 20,000 square kilometers of vegetation lost in this vast region in 2022. However, there is hope of stopping this destruction through a joint effort led by eight countries that share the biome. The summit, which will take place in Brazil next week, seeks to consolidate a unified position on the preservation of the Amazon to present it at the world climate summit in November.

With its seven million square kilometers, the Amazon is one of the most diverse and vital areas on the planet. In addition to hosting an immense variety of flora and fauna, it is also the world‘s main source of fresh water and home to more than 40 million people and 400 indigenous ethnic groups. Protecting this ecosystem is essential to maintain environmental balance and guarantee the subsistence of local communities.

Unfortunately, deforestation has continued to increase, registering 21% more than the previous year. Brazil, with its 60% of the Amazon region, leads the figures with a devastation of 72.8%, followed by Bolivia, Peru and Colombia. Fires, illegal mining and the illicit trade in timber are the main causes behind this destruction.

The felling of trees is presented as the first step for many of these illegal activities. Carrying out such deforestation is expensive, since it requires investment in machinery, personnel and logistics in difficult-to-access terrain. The money obtained from the illegal sale of timber is reinvested in new illegal logging, creating a vicious circle that is difficult to break.

The situation is especially alarming in protected areas, such as indigenous territories and environmental conservation units. One study revealed that 10% of illegal logging occurred in these areas, negatively affecting local communities and their sustainable income options.

To address this crisis, it is crucial to “reforest minds.” That is, to create awareness and promote the care of the biome at all levels of society. In addition, it seeks to promote educational tourism and the active participation of indigenous communities in the protection of their territories. Only with a joint effort and a unified position of the Amazonian countries will we be able to successfully face this challenge and preserve the Amazon for future generations. The summit in Brazil is an important step in this direction and an opportunity to make a significant difference in protecting this priceless natural wonder.

