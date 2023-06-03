summon three patrolmen and a police mayor for questioning

The Prosecutor’s Office advances the investigation process for illegal interceptions related to the case of the former Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Republic.

The scandal surrounding the case of the former Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Republic, Laura Sarabia Torres, continues to intensify as more details are revealed. On this occasion, three patrolmen and a mayor of the National Police have been summoned for questioning as part of the investigations into the illegal interceptions related to the case.

The origin of this scandal dates back to the theft of a sum of money at Sarabia’s residence, followed by the submission of her ex-nanny to a polygraph to determine her possible involvement in the disappearance of the funds. However, the situation has been further complicated by recent revelations from the Prosecutor’s Office, which is investigating the illegal wiretapping ordered against two former employees of the official.

In a first phase of the investigation, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through the Theft Unit of the Bogotá Branch, on June 1, sent copies of the possible irregular acts in the process of interceptions of related communications with the case of Sarabia to the Specialized Directorate against Corruption.

Judicial inspections are being carried out and interrogation procedures have been ordered for three patrolmen and a National Police mayor. One of the patrolmen was working as a communications analyst, while the other three were investigators. These judicial actions are being carried out by the Technical Investigation Corps, CTI, of the Attorney General’s Office.

In the coming days, judicial activities related to this case are expected to continue. As the investigation progresses, it will seek to clarify the circumstances surrounding the illegal interceptions and determine the corresponding responsibilities.

The scandal over the illegal interceptions related to the case of the former Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Republic has led to the departure of Sarabia from his post, as well as that of the Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti.