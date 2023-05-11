Summons of the army under Article 245: How much is the intervention of the courts?

The government has decided to call the army in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad following the tense situation that arose after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case two days ago from the premises of the Islamabad High Court.

The official order cited Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which empowers the government to call in the army to assist the civilian administration in dealing with an internal or external threat.

It is not yet clear what will be the number of troops, what will be their responsibilities and where they will be deployed. The answer to this question is yet to come whether the army will be reserved only for the security of important buildings or will it have any role in dealing with the bad situation of law and order in the streets and streets?

An order issued yesterday did not elaborate, but said that the actual numbers and areas of troops and assets would be determined by the provincial governments in consultation with the GHQ.

What does Article 245 say?

Under Article 245 of the Constitution, the army can be called in to assist the civil administration.

Under this article, the duties of the army are specified. This clause has four sub-clauses:

Chapter Two of the Constitution deals with the Armed Forces, which begins with Article 243. Further Article 245 reads:

The Armed Forces shall, under the direction of the Federal Government, defend Pakistan against external aggression or threat of war and act in aid of civil authorities subject to law, when called upon to do so. The validity of any direction issued by the Federal Government under clause 1 shall not be challenged in any court. No High Court shall exercise any jurisdiction under Article 199 in an area in which the armed forces of Pakistan are currently operating to assist the civil authorities in compliance with Article 245. Provided that this provision shall not be construed to affect the jurisdiction of the High Court in respect of any pending proceedings immediately before the day on which the armed forces commence operation in support of the civil authorities. Any action referred to in clause 3 relating to an area which is filed on or after that day, in which the armed forces have commenced operations in aid of the civil authorities and which is pending in any High Court, for the period will remain suspended, during which the armed forces are working internally.

In this February 15, 2023 photo, Pakistani army personnel stand outside a stadium during a Pakistan Super League match in Multan (AFP).

In simple words the main points of Article 245 are:

The decision to call the army cannot be challenged in any court

Actions taken during the presence of the army cannot be challenged in the High Court

In other cases, the High Courts will continue to function

How long will the courts have powers?

Former judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Wajihauddin, while talking to Independent Urdu, said that after the implementation of Article 245, the powers of the High Court are definitely suspended, but only related to this article. She cannot challenge the order, however, the rest of her day-to-day operations continue and are not affected.’

He further said that the Supreme Court cannot reject the decision to call the army, however, if human rights are being violated at the same time, then the Supreme Court can take action against it under Article 3/184. ‘

Prominent jurist and Head of Law Department of Quaid-e-Azam University Azizur Rehman told Independent Urdu that in the past many times governments have been calling the army under the same provision, but this time apparently the situation is not so bad that the army has been called. Go, because the government has a large number of police, the help of the Rangers can be taken, there are other institutions.’

“I think the nature of this decision is symbolic and it’s meant to send a message that the institutions are on the same page,” he said.

Difference between Article 245 and Emergency

Justice Wajihauddin said that the implementation of emergency is a very serious matter and it is implemented by governments very thoughtfully.

He said that the difference between Article 245 and the implementation of emergency is that the government does not have to account for calling the army under Article 245, but after the implementation of emergency, the government has to come to the assembly within a certain period. The process has to be verified.

According to Azizur Rehman, the entire constitution is suspended during emergency, so it is a completely different process. He said that ‘Emergency is not necessarily related to law and order. A state of emergency was also imposed in 1999 in view of the country’s economic situation, when General Musharraf imposed a state of emergency in 2007 to suspend the powers of judges.

When has the army been called in the past?

Political governments of Pakistan have from time to time called upon the army to assist civil institutions in view of emergencies and law and order situations.

Imran Khan’s government called the army under the same article to implement the lockdown in the country in 2021. The federal government’s order said that the army will serve along with civil institutions in three provinces including Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Earlier in November 2017, in view of the Faizabad sit-in by the religious party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, the army was called to protect sensitive places in the federal capital. This decision was taken on the orders of then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Apart from this, the government of Nawaz Sharif deployed the army in the federal capital during the sit-ins of Imran Khan and Tahir-ul-Qadri in July 2014.

Even in 1998, Nawaz Sharif’s government invoked Article 245 to call the army to restore law and order situation in Karachi.

In 1977, the army was called in to stop the anti-government protests of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Lahore by invoking Article 245.