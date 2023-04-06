The Ideam reported that in the department of Huila, although there are alerts for forest fires, there will also be light rains during the Easter holidays. Caution is requested on the roads when precipitation occurs.

By: Gloria Camargo

In Colombia, the commemoration of Holy Week is one of the most important religious celebrations in the country, in which believers remember the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, but during this time, many Colombians take the opportunity to take a vacation period, which increases significantly the amount of travel within the country.

Given the large number of trips that are expected this Holy Week, the state of the weather in the different regions of the country has become a concern for many travelers. For this reason, the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) delivered the weather forecast in the different regions.

According to Ideam, the weather conditions forecast for Holy Week indicate that there will be predominantly dry weather in the Caribbean and Orinoquía regions. This means that travelers planning to visit places like Santa Marta, Cartagena, Barranquilla, or Villavicencio can expect warm temperatures and sunny days.

On the other hand, Ideam estimates that the Pacific, Andean and Amazon regions will experience rainy weather during Holy Week. This means that travelers planning to visit places like Cali, Medellín, or Leticia can expect heavy rain and cool temperatures.

However, it is important to note that these forecasts are subject to change, as the weather can be very dynamic and difficult to predict accurately. Therefore, it is recommended that travelers check the weather forecast before leaving on a trip and be prepared to face any sudden changes in the weather.

Huila and neighboring departments

Rains and clouds are expected in the Andean region of Colombia during this week, according to the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam).

In Bogotá, the capital of the country, it is forecast that the mornings will have partly cloudy skies with mostly dry conditions, while during the afternoons the possibility of distant, light and sectorized rains will increase for Monday and Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, an increase in cloudiness is expected as well as the probability of occurrence of rain and occasional electrical storms in the city and in the Andean region. The air temperature in Bogotá will oscillate between 09 °C and 20 °C, approximately.

According to Ideam, the departments with the highest probability of rainfall for Monday and Tuesday are Antioquia, Cundinamarca, Santander, Boyacá and specific areas of Tolima, Quindío, Risaralda and Caldas.

Starting Wednesday, the rainfall will spread and intensify towards the center and south of the region, from Antioquia and Santander to areas of Tolima, Huila, Nariño, Santander, Boyacá and the south of Norte de Santander.

In addition, rains of varying intensity are forecast over the north and west of Antioquia and Santander, north-west of Boyacá, north of Cundinamarca and sectors of Tolima and north of Huila. In the rest of the area, sporadic rains are expected, especially in the afternoon. The least rainy days in the region will be Monday and Tuesday.

Therefore, the population in the Andean region is recommended to take precautions in case of heavy rains and electrical storms, especially in areas prone to landslides and floods.

other regions

The Institute also reported that in San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, mostly dry conditions will prevail, although some light and sporadic drizzles or rain are expected in the afternoon, particularly on Wednesday the 5th, Thursday the 6th and Friday the 7th.

On the other hand, in the Pacific region, the sky will be between partially and mostly cloudy, and abundant rains are expected in large sectors of the departments of Chocó, Cauca and Nariño, accompanied by occasional electrical storms, while occasional rains are estimated in sectors isolated from Valle del Cauca.

In the Orinoquía region, most of the region is expected to have partly cloudy skies, although some sporadic rains are expected in southern sectors of Vichada and Meta for Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the cloudiness will increase, extending to the center and north of the region, leaving some occasional rains in Meta and Vichada. In addition, for Saturday, heavy rains are expected in large sectors of central and northern Meta, central and western Casanare, and northern Arauca, especially in the afternoon and evening, and by Sunday, there will be rains of varying intensity in the eastern Meta and large areas of Vichada, with occasional electric shocks.

In the Amazon, partially to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area, with scattered and occasional rainfall throughout the week in the center and south of the region, in sectors of the departments of Amazonas, Guaviare, Caquetá and Putumayo.

For Saturday, both the probability and the intensity of the rains in sectors of Amazonas, Vaupés and Guainía increase, with occasional electrical discharges, being this day the one that will present the greatest amount of rain of the week.