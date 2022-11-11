Sun Chunlan emphasized that various optimization measures should be well implemented to further improve the scientific and precise level of epidemic prevention and controlFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 11. The State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism held a teleconference on the 11th. Vice Premier Sun Chunlan of the State Council attended the meeting and delivered a speech. She emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, implement the decisions and deployments of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, unswervingly adhere to the people first, life first, and unswervingly adhere to “foreign defense import, internal defense “Anti-rebound” general strategy, unswervingly adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, fully, comprehensively, and accurately understand and grasp the optimization and adjustment of epidemic prevention and control measures, scientifically and accurately do a good job in prevention and control, and efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development , to ensure that the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe, and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China must be implemented with practical actions.

Sun Chunlan pointed out that the 20 optimization measures are the improvement of the ninth edition of the prevention and control plan. Based on the grasp of the virus mutation and transmission laws and the summary of the prevention and control experience in various places in the past three years, it is a matter of seeking progress while maintaining stability and taking small steps instead of taking small steps. A more scientific and precise measure that is in line with my country’s national conditions is not relaxing or “flattening”. All localities should combine actual operations and strengthen policy interpretation, training and guidance to ensure that they are in place. It is necessary to speed up the handling of the epidemic in key areas, provide services to enterprises, schools and other units and the stranded people and other people, and restore the order of production and life as soon as possible. It is necessary to implement the “four early” requirements, standardize nucleic acid testing, centralized isolation, home isolation and health monitoring, accurately determine risk areas and personnel, and rectify “layers of overweight” and “one size fits all” to reduce the inconvenience caused to the masses by the epidemic. It is necessary to strengthen the research and development of vaccines and drugs, promote the strengthening of immunization of the elderly, and speed up the preparation of relevant drugs and medical resources.