In order to thoroughly implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, Sun Chunlan, Vice Premier of the State Council, went to Chongqing on the 21st to investigate and guide the epidemic prevention and control work. The Cuntan shelter hospital and Xingjiaqiao community were built to understand the operation of the command system, the preparation of isolation and treatment resources, the management and control of risky areas, and the basic living guarantee of the masses, and listened to the report on the prevention and control work of Chongqing. She emphasized that it is necessary to deeply study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions, further unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee and the State Council, unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and unswervingly adhere to the principle of “external defense input and internal defense”. The general strategy of “rebound”, unswervingly adhere to the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, adhere to the ninth edition, implement the twenty items, and take resolute and decisive measures without delay. If positive infections are found, they will be treated as soon as possible, and the identified close contacts will be controlled in a timely manner. Rapid detection, fast forwarding, fast isolation, and fast resolution, to achieve “four mornings” and “four responses and four efforts”, so as to help block the transmission chain faster, curb the spread of the epidemic, and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development and people’s livelihood .

Chen Miner, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Hu Henghua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, attended relevant activities.

The spread of the epidemic in Chongqing is wide and the degree of infection is deep. Under the leadership of the Municipal Party Committee, the prevention and control work has made positive progress, but the epidemic is still at a high level and showing an upward trend, and the prevention and control situation is still complicated and severe. Sun Chunlan pointed out that prevention and control must strive for scientific precision, and scientific precision is for better prevention and control. It is necessary to strengthen classified guidance and resource coordination, speed up the construction of shelter hospitals and isolation rooms, optimize nucleic acid screening strategies, strengthen the connection of collection, delivery, inspection, reporting, transfer, and receipt, and improve the transfer and isolation of infected people and close contacts Efficiency, achieve daily settlement and daily settlement, and outperform the virus with fast production. It is necessary to strengthen on-site flow control, accurately divide risk areas, strictly manage risk areas, refine home isolation and health monitoring measures, and ensure residents’ basic living and medical needs. It is necessary to attach great importance to medical treatment, move the gate forward, classify treatment, adhere to homogeneous and standardized treatment, and promote the early recovery of patients. Strengthen health monitoring and management of mobile personnel such as couriers and volunteers, as well as key places such as construction sites, supermarkets, and nursing homes, so as to avoid becoming an “amplifier” of the epidemic. It is necessary to ensure smooth traffic and the normal operation of the city’s core functions, strictly enforce the closed-loop management of key institutions, and ensure the stability of the supply chain industry chain.