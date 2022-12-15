[The Epoch Times, December 15, 2022](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Cheng Jing) A week after the CCP relaxed its zero-clearing policy, Sun Chunlan, the vice-premier of the Communist Party of China, who is known as the “clearing aunt”, rushed to Beijing on the 13th to guide the epidemic prevention. Never mention “clearing”. French sinologists question whether the CCP has made a sharp turn and completely dismantled the zero-clearing policy, whether Xi Jinping still has all the power in his hands.

“Clear Aunt” Sun Chunlan rushes to Beijing without mentioning Clear

According to a report from the official Xinhua News Agency of the Communist Party of China, Sun Chunlan, the vice premier of the Communist Party of China, went to Beijing yesterday (13th) to request the implementation and optimization of epidemic prevention measures, shifting the focus of work from “infection prevention and control” to “medical treatment”, and did not mention “dynamics” at all. Clear”.

She said that there are 303 fever clinics in Beijing. “It is necessary to optimize the process, expand medical resources, and speed up the establishment of fever clinics in Fangcai hospitals.” Regardless of COVID-19 patients or ordinary patients, medical institutions must receive treatment, etc.

Previously, Sun Chunlan was regarded as the CCP’s “City Closure Aunt” and the executor of Xi Jinping’s strict epidemic restriction measures. Whenever she arrives in a city with an outbreak, it heralds the declaration of a “closed city”, “The New York Times” said, “Her visit to a city has been regarded as an ominous omen.”

Last Wednesday (7th), without warning or preparation, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) suddenly launched the “New Ten Rules” to loosen the containment measures, and delegated the power of epidemic prevention to various places. Various regions have begun to lift the implementation of nucleic acid testing for all employees by administrative region, and lift restrictions on entering and exiting public places, taking public transportation, and cross-regional travel.

As of Wednesday (14th), although the official data is decreasing day by day, the folks feel that the number of infected people has hit a record high. Especially in Beijing, folks revealed that people around them have been infected piece by piece, and even the elderly died of chronic diseases after being infected. The number also increased significantly.

A staff member of Tsinghua University recently confirmed to the Central News Agency reporter that since he took office, he has never seen the obituaries of so many retired staff members published on the school electronic bulletin board. Although it is impossible to confirm whether it is related to the infection of COVID-19, It’s hard not to think of it together.

Today (December 14), the National Health Commission of the Communist Party of China admitted that it was unable to accurately grasp the actual number of asymptomatic infections, and announced that it would no longer publish data on asymptomatic infections from now on.

WHO: The virus has been spreading intensively in China as early as reminding not to block it easily

Regarding the outbreak in China, a director of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday (14th) that the number of COVID-19 infections in China had exploded long before Beijing decided to abandon its strict “clearing” policy. It also dismissed claims that a sudden policy reversal led to a surge in infections.

The comments from WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan also came as he warned that the world‘s second-largest economy needs to ramp up vaccinations, Reuters reported.

Ryan told a briefing with the media that the virus was spreading “intensively” in China long before restrictions were lifted.

The World Health Organization also said Beijing was facing a very difficult time as it decided to “coexist with the virus”. The WHO has repeatedly reminded us not to block and prosecute people too easily and too quickly, because it is very difficult to withdraw.

“It’s always very difficult for any country to come out of a very, very tightly controlled environment,” WHO spokesman Harris told a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

One of the challenges, she said, is how to ensure a sufficient proportion of the population is vaccinated and prepare hospitals for an influx of patients with infections or other diseases. Many things had to be put in place to maintain a smooth transition.

Reuters stated that WHO usually does not comment on the private policies of individual countries, although Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did say in May this year that China‘s (CCP) prevention and control policies are unsustainable.

The zero-clearing policy has completely collapsed. Experts suspect that Xi still has the full power of epidemic prevention?

RFA commented today that the high-profile zero-epidemic policy of the Xi Jinping regime has undoubtedly completely disintegrated, but the government has hardly tried to justify itself. Giving up on clearing in such a short period of time, and quickly loosening the ties without any concealment, one cannot but raise some doubts: What happened to the high-level people who were originally scheduled to be one?

At the end of November, protests broke out in more than a dozen cities in China to close the city, shouting “Communist Party step down!” “Xi Jinping step down!” “We want freedom, we want the rule of law!” clearing policy.

French political scientist and sinologist Bai Xia published an article in “Le Monde” on the 13th, questioning, who can believe that, once upon a time, Xi Jinping personally decided to “clear” the symbol of the superiority of China‘s socialist system, so quickly Dumped under street pressure? Have you heard the voice of the people?

Baixia believes that under normal circumstances, the authorities will first suppress the demonstrations and sentence the leaders, and then they may slow down the policy to appease the public outrage. He said that the Chinese authorities turned so quickly that people had to ask questions about what happened inside the Chinese Communist Party.

Bai Xia said that although Xi Jinping’s 20th National Congress eliminated all possible opponents from the Politburo, are there still enemies left in the party? Perhaps some people accused his “clearing” policy of causing damage to the economy and detonating public resentment? Are some forcing a change of course to prevent his stubbornness from delegitimizing the CCP? In any case, a month after his coronation, protests have weakened Mr. Xi.

Bai Xia also said that the most surprising thing is that Xi Jinping mentioned at Jiang Zemin’s memorial meeting that Jiang offered to no longer serve as the central leadership. People can question, how could such an obvious implicit criticism of Xi’s re-election happen? And announce it in all media across the country? Does he still have full power in his hands? Or like Mao Zedong after the Great Leap Forward in 1962, did he have to engage in self-criticism and retreat to the “second line”?

The sinologist believes that there may still be some accidents in the future.

Responsible editor: Li Qiong#