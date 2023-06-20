Sun Shaocheng presided over the meeting of the Party Committee of the Autonomous Region to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education leadership group meeting

On June 19th, Sun Shaocheng presided over the meeting of the autonomous region party committee to study and implement Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Report on the relevant situation in depth and in-depth education, convey the spirit of studying the relevant conferences and notices of the central theme education, review relevant documents, and arrange and deploy the next step of work.

The meeting pointed out that at the critical moment when the whole party is deeply carrying out thematic education, General Secretary Xi Jinping visited Inner Mongolia in person, which is a great encouragement and spur for us to carry out thematic education. General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward clear requirements for the development of thematic education, and made a profound interpretation of “learning with learning”, which provided us with a fundamental basis for doing a good job. All levels must further improve their political positions, effectively implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and requirements throughout all aspects and the entire process of thematic education, and promote all work to be first-class. It is necessary to promote the integration and organic integration of the five key measures, from the beginning to the end, combine learning and doing, check and correct, break and establish, and comprehensively improve the effect of theme education. On the basis of completing the prescribed actions, it is necessary to introduce distinctive innovative measures to amplify the effectiveness of thematic education.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to do a good job in theoretical study in a down-to-earth manner and step by step. Taking the spirit of learning the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping when he inspected Inner Mongolia as an important content and priority content, organize and guide party members and cadres to work hard on complete, accurate and comprehensive study and understanding, so as to learn deeply and thoroughly. On the basis of continuing to study the content stipulated by the central government, organize party members and cadres to focus on General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on the revitalization of the Northeast, the development of the West, the ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin, and the promotion of the Mongolian Horse Spirit and the “Three North Spirit”. Thematic study and seminars improve the quality and effect of theoretical study. Efforts should be made to achieve greater results in learning and uprightness, focus on solving the problems of “three excesses, three insufficiencies, and three slownesses”, especially “slowness”, and increase pressure to implement the requirements of “standardization, reduction, and speed-up”. Make great efforts to solve the problem of “flooding accounts”, reduce the burden on the grassroots in a down-to-earth manner, and resolutely correct the phenomenon of only emphasizing the process and not the result. Continue to deepen the rectification of violations of laws and regulations in the field of coal resources, maintain strength, and investigate to the end. To lead the investigation and research in-depth, leading cadres at all levels must keep an eye on the leading topics, grasp the situation clearly, study the problems thoroughly, formulate countermeasures, and do a good job in the transformation and application of results, so as to achieve “I promote the research I do”. It is necessary to reflect the results of thematic education by doing practical things, solving difficult problems, and working hard, turning various prescribed actions into specific practical things to implement them, and making great efforts to solve various problems that have been sorted out and inspected. Awareness, awareness of handing in papers, and awareness of achievements are accelerated to promote the implementation of established tasks and achieve results.

Liu Shuang, Li Yugang, Hu Dagula, Yu Lixin, Yang Jie and others attended. (Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Liu Xiaodong)

