Sun Wei, director of the Heilongjiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, explained in detail the precautions for the elderly to be vaccinated against the new crown virus

People’s Daily Online, Harbin, December 8th (Yang Xuenan)On December 7, the “New Ten Measures” issued by the State Council’s Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism for the Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic once again required that the vaccination of the elderly to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus should be accelerated, and the principle of vaccination should be adhered to. Increase the vaccination rate of the population and accelerate the increase in the vaccination rate of people aged 80 and over. The introduction of these requirements once again reflects the importance of the elderly being vaccinated against the new coronavirus. On December 8, Sun Wei, director of the Heilongjiang Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, explained whether the elderly, especially those with chronic diseases such as hypertension and diabetes, can be vaccinated, and explained in detail the precautions for the elderly to receive the new coronavirus vaccine .

Sun Wei said that through the analysis of domestic and foreign monitoring data, vaccination against the new coronavirus is of great significance in reducing the incidence of severe new coronary pneumonia and death in the elderly. In order to facilitate the vaccination of the elderly in Heilongjiang Province and reduce their concerns about the vaccination of the new crown virus, the Provincial Health and Health Commission issued the “Guidelines for Contraindications and Precautions for New Crown Virus Vaccination in Heilongjiang Province (Fourth Edition)” on July 5 this year , which introduced in detail which situations are contraindications for the vaccination of the new crown virus vaccine, which situations are postponed, and which situations can be vaccinated. High blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes, which are common among the elderly, are not contraindicated in vaccination if the drug is well controlled and the condition is stable. They should be vaccinated as soon as possible and protected as soon as possible. Elderly people with limited mobility are recommended to be accompanied by their family members to the vaccination site for vaccination. For disabled and semi-disabled elderly people, vaccination sites can also provide door-to-door vaccination services. Before vaccination, carefully read and sign the “Vaccination Informed Consent Form”, and cooperate with the vaccinators to truthfully fill out the “Health Status Inquiry and Vaccination Contraindication Checklist”. After vaccination, you should stay at the vaccination site for at least 30 minutes. If you feel unsuitable, you should report to the staff at the vaccination site immediately, and investigate and deal with it in time.

In addition, in order to provide the public with more timely and convenient vaccination services, and further accelerate the promotion of the new crown virus vaccination work for the elderly over 60 years old in Heilongjiang Province, on December 8, the Provincial Health and Health Commission issued the “About the Cancellation of Vaccination Unit Nucleic Acid The Notice on Inspection Work requires vaccination units to no longer check nucleic acid test certificates before carrying out vaccination services, and all types of vaccination units at all levels in the province will fully resume vaccination services before December 9.

Sun Wei said that because the elderly have relatively low immunity and are often accompanied by some underlying diseases, they should get protection through vaccination as an important means in time. Elderly people over the age of 60 should be vaccinated against the new crown virus vaccine in time if there are no vaccination contraindications, so as to obtain protection in time and achieve “everything that should be received”.