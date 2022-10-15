Sun Yeli, spokesman for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, said at the first press conference of the 20th National Congress that it is unnecessary to worry that China‘s opening to the outside world is becoming less and less.

In answering the question, he said that building a new development pattern with the domestic cycle as the main body and the domestic and international dual cycles promoting each other is a major decision based on China‘s development stage, changes in environment and conditions, especially changes in China‘s comparative advantages, and the situation. It will inject lasting impetus to realize the long-term development of China‘s economy and promote the stable recovery of the world economy.

Sun Yeli emphasized that China‘s construction of a new development pattern is an open domestic and international dual cycle, not a closed domestic single cycle; with the domestic cycle as the main body, it is by no means closed doors and closed operations, but by giving full play to the potential of domestic demand, the domestic market will be internationalized. The market is better connected. He said: “It can be said that implementing a high level of opening up is the proper meaning of building a new development pattern.”

He also reiterated that opening to the outside world is China‘s basic state policy. “No matter how the world changes, China‘s determination and will to open up will not be shaken, and we will unswervingly implement a wider, wider and deeper opening to the outside world.”

He also introduced that the pace of China‘s opening to the outside world has been accelerating in recent years. For example, the “Belt and Road” initiative has been proposed and actively promoted, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has been signed and implemented, and at the same time, it is advancing to join a number of multilateral economic and trade agreements. China has also successfully held four China International Import Expos, actively opening its market to the world; China has successively established 21 free trade pilot zones, and the negative list restrictions on foreign investment access nationwide and pilot free trade zones have been significantly reduced to 31 and 27 respectively. Items, the pilot free trade zone has achieved zero manufacturing entries, removed restrictions on the proportion of foreign ownership in the financial industry, and continuously expanded the field of foreign investment.

He said that these fully demonstrate that China will never close itself, and the door of opening up will only open wider and wider.