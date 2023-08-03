Sunak gives unusual advice to Brits facing high mortgage payments due to inflation

The UK annual inflation rate for June stood at 7.9%.

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, advised this Wednesday to the British who face high mortgage payments due to the high rates of inflation that ask the bank for helpreports the LBC station.

“Let me tell you what you can do in the short term […]. You and everyone who is concerned about this [las tasas hipotecarias altas] they should go to their bank […]. They can talk to their bank and do two things. They can extend the term of your mortgagefor example, five or ten years, or you can switch to an interest-only mortgageSunak said in response to a question from the audience.

This recommendation could be a “very practical help for millions of families”, since it would reduce monthly payments without affecting the credit rating, he added. In addition, the Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to reduce inflation in the United Kingdom, which in June was 7,9 % annual, reports The Guardian.

Likewise, it is expected that this Thursday the Bank of England will raise interest rates again to 5.25% from the current 5%, which would be “another blow” for British families who are in financial difficulties, says LBC .

