Sunak plans Italy agreement to stop migrants from Africa

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning a deal with Italy to reduce the number of migrants coming to Europe and Britain via the Mediterranean, according to a media report. This was reported by the British newspaper “Telegraph” on Friday. Accordingly, the migrants are to be sent back to North Africa.

“If we want to be successful in tackling illegal migration, we need to tackle the problem at source and also focus on small boats,” the UK government newspaper quoted as saying.

According to the newspaper report, Prime Minister Sunak sent his cabinet secretary Simon Case to Italy in mid-June to work out an agreement. A government official familiar with the matter confirmed to Reuters that Case had been in Italy. However, he gave no further details about the visit. Neither the British nor the Italian government have commented on the newspaper report.

In April, Britain and Italy signed a memorandum to combat illegal immigration. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made stopping illegal migrants entering the UK one of his government’s top priorities. According to the British government, 45,000 people arrived in Britain in small boats last year. This year there were already 11,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

