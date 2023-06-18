Sunday ended with a string concert in St. John’s Church

The Sunday concerts “Tantsi mulle muzijat” in the cultural center and “Hapsa” in St. John’s Church marked the end of the White Nights festival.

Estonian National Ballet soloists Ketlin Oja and Cristiano Principato danced in the cultural center. Johan Randvere played the piano. The dance and music program was tied together by a selection of emotional Estonian poetry. Ketlin Oja made her choreographic debut in this dance program.

In St. John’s Church, guitarist Kirill Ogorodnikov and string quartet Four Est – Egert Leinsaar, Theodor Sink, Linda-Anette Verte and

Sandra Klimaite.